Solar panels could be used to help power Queensferry water works

Solar panels could be installed to help to power a water works.

Dwr Cymru could be set to create a solar energy development on the site of its waste water treatment works in Queensferry.

The ground-mounted photovoltaic panels would be capable of generating 0.36 megawatts of energy and it is estimated that they could prevent almost 136,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The company, which supplies drinking water and wastewater services to most of Wales, has submitted a screening opinion request to Flintshire Council ahead of applying for full planning permission.

In their request, they said: “This report seeks a screening opinion from Flintshire County Council for the installation of a ground mounted solar array development to provide renewable electricity to the operational waste water treatment works at Queensferry, on behalf of Dwr Cymru Welsh Water.

“The photovoltaic (PV) panels will be arranged in arrays, supported off the ground by a series of narrow metal posts, usually composed of aluminium.

“The array will be positioned on unused ground to the west of the facility bordering the A494.

“The array will generate green electricity to feed directly into the treatment works, going towards meeting the organisations green targets whilst providing energy security.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.

*Image used is for illustrative purposes only and is not part of the planning application.