So what did you want to be when you were growing up? Train driver?

So what did you want to be when you were growing up?

According to recruitment website Reed.co.uk, when looking back in retrospect, the top five ‘when I grow up’ professions people say they wanted to be are Pilot; Ballerina; Firefighter; Superhero and Train Driver.

Some childhood career aspirations are clearly more achievable than others, and of course being a Superhero is quite hard work (from experience 😉).

There is one job on that list which, when qualified pays way more than the average salary in Flintshire, but you best be quick, you have until Monday to get your application in!

Arriva Trains Wales (ATW) is recruiting for future drivers to join its ‘talent pool’ based at the train operators Chester depot.

Salaries for trainee drivers start at £25,965 for the first year, the following two years you can expect £42,804 per year rising to £47,562 by year four.

Train drivers work an average of 35 hours a week over 4 days, shift patterns include early starts, late finishes, weekends and Bank Holiday.

ATW says: “There are exciting changes planned for the railway in Wales and Borders which will improve the transport network and offer opportunities for all. We are now looking for individuals who want to be part this journey.”

The job advert states: “As a trainee train driver based at Chester depot, you will be at the heart of our business and part of a team which is responsible for ensuring every customer’s journey is an enjoyable one; you will ensure that our customers travel around our network safely and on time while providing a first-class service, every time!”

“You don’t need any train driving experience to apply but you will be very safety conscious, committed to following rules and procedures. You can stay calm and focused, thrive when under pressure and able to think on your feet. You are also approachable and a first-rate communicator. ”

There are some minimum requirements:

• You must not have defective colour vision

• You must be willing to work irregular/unsocial hours (inc weekends & Bank Holidays)

• You must live within a 1 hour commutable distance from Chester depot

• You must be over 21 years old.

Click here to find out more: www.comeaboard.co.uk