Snowdonia visitors asked to park responsibly and respect environment over Bank Holiday weekend

People who are planning to visit Snowdonia over the Bank Holiday weekend are being asked to park responsibly and respect the environment.

A message has been issued jointly by North Wales Police, park officials and leading councillors as they look to avoid a repeat of the problems witnessed at the national park last year.

The three biggest issues have been identified as parking, litter and unlawful camping.

With a significantly high volume of visitors expected in the area over the Bank Holiday weekend, members of the public are being urged to act responsibly.

Superintendent Neil Thomas from North Wales Police said: “We continue to work closely with our colleagues across the local authorities and the national park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.

“When restrictions were lifted last year we unfortunately saw dangerous, irresponsible and illegal parking which posed a risk to public safety in many of our beauty spots, including Ogwen and Pen-y-Pass.

“We appreciate that many people want to enjoy the bank holiday weekend and the predicted good weather, however it is essential that travelling to these areas does not adversely impact on others.

“So we are once again urging anybody who is considering visiting areas such as Snowdonia to be responsible and think about where they park, and to make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available.

“Anybody found to be parking on the clearway or causing an obstruction will have their vehicle removed at their own expense.

“Patrols will continue throughout the bank holiday weekend and we’ll continue to work with our partners to ensure the rules are being followed.”

Emyr Williams, Snowdonia National Park Authority’s chief executive, said: “Given that our most popular car parks are full before 6:30am during the high season by working in partnership with other authorities we can provide a suitable infrastructure for the season.

“This will be provided through additional shuttle bus services in the Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and Ogwen areas, temporary and permanent signage, pre-booking at Pen y Pass and a strong messaging campaign to encourage people to come during quieter times of the week and year to help spread the load.

“We need to remember that Snowdonia is a protected area where people live and work and we also recognise the countless hours the dedicated hard-working team of volunteers give to the area and appreciate their hard work and generosity.

“Over the Bank Holiday the SNPA and Snowdonia Society volunteers will again be picking up litter and providing support to help visitors make the best choices so that they can have the best time here.”

Cllr Gareth Griffith, Gwynedd Council’s environment cabinet member, said: “With current travel restrictions to numerous non-UK countries, it is expected that a significant number will visit popular locations in Gwynedd and north Wales over the next few months.

“Like last year, we have been working closely with our partners to ensure measures are in place to protect our communities and to keep the public safe.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and it’s vital that the people follow the rules and respect our communities and environment.

“We encourage anyone who plans to visit Gwynedd to plan ahead and to ensure they park responsibly.

“Clear arrangements have been put in place in locations such as Pen y Pass and Ogwen to ensure that the areas are safe for everyone.

“Anyone who ignores these arrangements are likely to receive a fine and on some occasions, vehicles could be towed away.”

Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, leader of Conwy County Borough Council, said: “If you’re heading out and about this weekend, please plan ahead.

“It’s important that we continue to respect each other, our communities, and our local environment.

“There are still risks, so keep yourself and those around you safe by keeping to the current regulations.”