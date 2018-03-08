Snow is causing problems on the A55 this morning

Snow has hit the region again this morning with hazardous driving conditions reported along the A55.

Traffic cameras show a layer of snow from around Halkyn and junction 31 as of 6.30am at Caerwys was down to one lane.

Closer the Deeside hail and some snow has been reported and fog is causing issues around junction 34 for Ewloe.

Latest travel report says:

“Due to snow on A55 between J9 A487 (Treborth) and J33B A494 Mold Road (Ewloe). Approach with care. Due to adverse weather conditions across North Wales, it is advised only drive if necessary.”

An active yellow weather alert is in place in Flintshire for sleet and snow until 11am.

The warning from the Met Ofice says;

“Sleet and snow is expected for upland areas and some lower ground as well overnight and during Thursday morning. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”