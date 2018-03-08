Snow is causing problems on the A55 this morning

Snow has hit the region again this morning with hazardous driving conditions reported along the A55.
Traffic cameras show a layer of snow from around Halkyn and junction 31 as of 6.30am at Caerwys was down to one lane.
Closer the Deeside hail and some snow has been reported and fog is causing issues around junction 34 for Ewloe.
Latest travel report says:
“Due to snow on A55 between J9 A487 (Treborth) and J33B A494 Mold Road (Ewloe). Approach with care. Due to adverse weather conditions across North Wales, it is advised only drive if necessary.”
An active yellow weather alert is in place in Flintshire for sleet and snow until 11am.
Webcam shot taken at 7.08am from @Lixwm [https://t.co/Ek21wbuUOl] pic.twitter.com/j44JmtkIpr
— Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) March 8, 2018
The warning from the Met Ofice says;
“Sleet and snow is expected for upland areas and some lower ground as well overnight and during Thursday morning. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”
Chief Forecaster’s assessment
“An area of rain will arrive into southwestern parts of England and Wales later on Wednesday evening. This will move northeastwards and turn increasingly to snow over the high ground of Wales, parts of the Midlands and parts of northern England overnight and through Thursday morning, with some snow to lower levels later.
“Much of the lower ground will see little if any snow accumulating, but a patchy 1-3 cm is likely in some places, with 5 cm above 200 metres and possibly 10 cm on roads above 300 metres. This warning has been updated to include more of Northern England.
“There remains some uncertainty in the exact northward extent of the sleet and snow into Thursday morning before it clears eastwards.”