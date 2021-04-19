Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Apr 2021

Six people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales from Saturday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

From Saturday six people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales while outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday [26 April], first minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed this evening.

The current rule provides for up to six people (not including children under 11 years of age or carers) from a maximum of two households to meet outdoors. The new rules from Saturday will allow six people (not including children under 11 years of age or carers) to meet outdoors.

People should observe social distancing from people from outside their household or support bubble when meeting others outside.

The rules for meeting indoors remain unchanged.


The First Minister has also confirmed outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday 26th April 2021.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said:

“The public health context in Wales remains favourable, with cases falling and our vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength. Because meeting outdoors continues to be lower risk than meeting indoors, we are able to bring forward changes to allow any six people to meet outdoors.

“This will provide more opportunities for people, especially young people, to meet outdoors with their friends. This will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on people’s wellbeing.

“I’m also pleased to confirm outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday 26th April.

“These changes will help the hospitality sector recover after a difficult twelve months.

“It is thanks to the continuing efforts of people across Wales we are able to introduce this change. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.”

On Friday (23rd April), the First Minister will confirm further relaxations to the covid rules that will come into force on Monday 26 April.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Son of a Flintshire councillor who died from Covid-19 vows to continue father’s legacy if he win’s by-election

News

North Wales Police urg people to know law surrounding e-scooters before buying one

News

Shotton residents urged to report any signs of drug dealing to police

News

Flintshire Council urging residents to dispose of Covid self test kits ‘safely and responsibly’ after use 

News

North Wales to elect new Police and Crime Commissioner – but what’s their role and what to do they do?

News

Warning of possible traffic disruption on Monday morning due to slow moving load

News

Leading women’s outdoor wear brand relocates to new Deeside HQ as business booms

News

Homes evacuated overnight as firefighters tackle blaze at Sandycroft property

News

Properties temporarily evacuated in Sandycroft – other residents asked to stay inside with windows closed

News





Read 397,785 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X