Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 18th May 2021

Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team spotted practicing over Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

MoD Sealand was the landing spot for members of the Army Silver Stars parachute team on Tuesday.

The military display team – all officers from the Royal Logistic Corps – were spotted jumping from a red helicopter just after 12pm today.

The Bell JetRanger chopper flew above Sealand reaching an altitude of around 3,700 feet before four of the display team jumped out.

The descent was captured on video by local resident Kim Tyrer who posted a tweet saying: “Just watched some guys jump from a helicopter as ya do on a Tuesday dinner time over Garden City.”

After spotting Kim’s tweet Deeside.com asked the owner of the chopper, Tiger Helicopters about the jump, Alan Ramsden said:

“We work closely with several military display teams and this particular one was the Silver Stars jumping into RAF Sealand.”

“They are all officers from the Royal Logistic Corps.”

The jump doesn’t appear to have been a spur of the moment thing, the team were in Deeside on May 5 the ‘recce’ the Sealand site.

The Royal Logistic Corps Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team dates back to September 1963 and was the first army parachute display team to be established.

It currently comprises approximately 25 regular and reserve personnel. They conduct displays at low and medium altitudes, to include stack formations.

You can find out more about on thier Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rlc.silver.stars



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh NHS App which will display vaccination status set to be launched

News

Diabetes teams across North Wales take part in national Insulin Safety Week

News

Flintshire Council leader says Connah’s Quay should be next in line for regeneration

News

‘UK trade deal with Australia must not disadvantage Welsh farmers’, say ministers

News

Part of £2.5m repairs grant set to be diverted to address recent flood damage at two Flintshire primary schools

News

New guide on support services for people diagnosed with dementia, their families and carers

News

Headteacher ‘confident’ Queensferry Primary School will reopen on Thursday following flooding

News

First Minister: School children in Wales could be given vaccine jab ‘later this year’

News

Flintshire student pens series of books for children with autism following her own experiences

News





Read 374,450 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn