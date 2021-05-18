Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team spotted practicing over Deeside

MoD Sealand was the landing spot for members of the Army Silver Stars parachute team on Tuesday.

The military display team – all officers from the Royal Logistic Corps – were spotted jumping from a red helicopter just after 12pm today.

The Bell JetRanger chopper flew above Sealand reaching an altitude of around 3,700 feet before four of the display team jumped out.

The descent was captured on video by local resident Kim Tyrer who posted a tweet saying: “Just watched some guys jump from a helicopter as ya do on a Tuesday dinner time over Garden City.”

After spotting Kim’s tweet Deeside.com asked the owner of the chopper, Tiger Helicopters about the jump, Alan Ramsden said:

“We work closely with several military display teams and this particular one was the Silver Stars jumping into RAF Sealand.”

“They are all officers from the Royal Logistic Corps.”

The jump doesn’t appear to have been a spur of the moment thing, the team were in Deeside on May 5 the ‘recce’ the Sealand site.

The Royal Logistic Corps Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team dates back to September 1963 and was the first army parachute display team to be established.

It currently comprises approximately 25 regular and reserve personnel. They conduct displays at low and medium altitudes, to include stack formations.

You can find out more about on thier Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rlc.silver.stars