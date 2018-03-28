Shotton Station link bridge likely to remain closed for sometime

A link bridge between Shotton High and Low level train stations is likely to remain closed for sometime after the structure failed its annual assessment.

Engineers started work to replace timbers and slip resistant walk-boards on the link bridge in January as part of Network Rail’s ‘Railway Upgrade Plan.’

Work was scheduled to be finished on Friday 16th February, however the bridge has remained closed forcing passengers to use a diversion route.

Those who usually use Shotton High-Level station (Wrexham/Bidston line) to access the Lower Level platform for trains to Chester and Holyhead line have to divert around the rear of The Central Hotel through the carpark and along Alexandra Street to access the Lower Level Platforms.

A Network Rail spokesperson said the initial programme has “escalated into a much more significant programme of work as the structure failed its annual assessment and requires strengthening.”

Designs for the work is currently underway, and until approval Network Rail won’t be able to give accurate timescales on completion.

“We understand passengers may be frustrated by the work taking longer than expected, and we are working hard to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.” Said the spokesperson.

Network Rail and Arriva Trains Wales are looking at options for increasing temporary signage at the station so passengers are clear about the quickest route when changing trains.

Left hand image: Wayne Brown