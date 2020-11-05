Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Thu 5th Nov 2020

Shocking footage shows fireworks being launched at police van in North Wales

Shocking footage has been released of fireworks being launched at a police van in North Wales.

Officers were driving the vehicle through Prestatyn when the incident occurred last week.

The force said it had put them at risk of injury and stressed patrols would be conducted throughout Bonfire Night to deal with any issues.

Officers have already been out dealing with a range of offences this evening, including domestic abuse, public order, Covid-19 breaches and possession of weapons.



North Wales Police said: “Please help us to reduce demand by staying home (unless essential).

“ASB is unacceptable and we will deal with any bad behaviour.

“Officers last week in Prestatyn had fireworks fired at the police vehicle, putting them and others at risk.

“Between 2014 -2019, 38% of people with firework injuries in England and Wales were aged under 15 years.”



