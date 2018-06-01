Severe delays on the southbound M6 in Cheshire due to a ‘police led incident’

There are queues of around nine miles and delays reported to be in excess of one and half hours on the southbound M6 through Cheshire this morning due to a ‘police led incident.’

All carriageways were initially blocked just before 10am after car overturned, the closure was lifted at 10.25am but two lanes remain shut.

Queues are stretching past the M56 turn and up to the junction with the M62 at Winwick.

A Highways Agency spokesperson has said:

“The M6 in Cheshire is experiencing severe delays southbound between J21 and J19 due to a police led incident involving an overturned car which has closed 2 lanes within J19.

North West Motorway Police Group are currently in attendance.

Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey.”