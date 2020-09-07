Seven North Wales Police officers assaulted over the weekend in Rhyl

Seven North Wales Police officers have been assaulted over the weekend in Rhyl.

Assaults ranged from being punched in the face to being bitten, with three officers being assaulted by one individual. Two officers were bitten in separate incidents.

The North Wales Police Federation say, “Despite the appalling circumstances and situation faced by the officers, and being subjected to disgusting, demeaning and painful attacks, all of the officers remained on duty to continue to protect the public.

“Although no serious injuries were sustained, there is no doubt that these attacks will have an impact upon the officers involved.”





Mark Jones, General Secretary of the North Wales Police Federation said: “Each and every assault on an emergency service worker is an attack on society. To have several of our brave frontline police officers violently attacked over the last weekend, in just one area, is reprehensible.

“We expect every single one of these vicious thugs to face justice for their actions so we call on the Crown Prosecution Service and the Courts to ensure that happens.

“The Police Federation will continue to support our colleagues as they work tirelessly, day and night, to keep our communities safe. Enough is enough with these mindless attacks on police officers.”

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki said: “Every single day our officers, staff and volunteers are often dealing with very difficult and challenging situations and putting themselves in harm’s way to uphold the law and protect the public, they must be able to carry out their duties as safely as possible. Being assaulted is not and should never be regarded as ‘part of the job’.

“It is wholly unacceptable for them to be threatened, attacked, verbally abused or spat at – and those responsible should face the full force of the law.”