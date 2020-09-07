Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Sep 2020

Updated: Mon 7th Sep

Seven North Wales Police officers assaulted over the weekend in Rhyl

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Seven North Wales Police officers have been assaulted over the weekend in Rhyl.

Assaults ranged from being punched in the face to being bitten, with three officers being assaulted by one individual. Two officers were bitten in separate incidents.

The North Wales Police Federation say, “Despite the appalling circumstances and situation faced by the officers, and being subjected to disgusting, demeaning and painful attacks, all of the officers remained on duty to continue to protect the public.

“Although no serious injuries were sustained, there is no doubt that these attacks will have an impact upon the officers involved.”


Mark Jones, General Secretary of the North Wales Police Federation said: “Each and every assault on an emergency service worker is an attack on society. To have several of our brave frontline police officers violently attacked over the last weekend, in just one area, is reprehensible.

“We expect every single one of these vicious thugs to face justice for their actions so we call on the Crown Prosecution Service and the Courts to ensure that happens.

“The Police Federation will continue to support our colleagues as they work tirelessly, day and night, to keep our communities safe. Enough is enough with these mindless attacks on police officers.”

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki said: “Every single day our officers, staff and volunteers are often dealing with very difficult and challenging situations and putting themselves in harm’s way to uphold the law and protect the public, they must be able to carry out their duties as safely as possible. Being assaulted is not and should never be regarded as ‘part of the job’.

“It is wholly unacceptable for them to be threatened, attacked, verbally abused or spat at – and those responsible should face the full force of the law.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Contacts of a positive case of Covid-19 urged to follow guidelines and self-isolate for two weeks

News

Warning after emails claiming to be from Saltney Town council officials used for ‘spear phishing’ email scam

News

Local mental health service sponsorship deal Mold Alexandra Football Club’s first team

News

MS says “Urgent action needed to protect North Wales ospreys” amid concerns over Channel 4 reality show filming

News

North Wales based firm working with scientists on coating made from crab shells which can kill coronavirus

News

Welsh Government announces £2.3m to provide face coverings for secondary school and further education learners

News

Questions raised over “delay in implementing recommendations of such an important and far-reaching report”

Flintshire

Deeside fundraiser completes her first-ever 10k challenge just weeks after taking up running

News

Police investigate suspected dog attack in Flintshire after sheep has ‘most of ear bitten off’

News





Read 421,040 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn