A55 in Denbighshire back open following earlier ‘serious’ police incident

Update: The road is back open in both directions – the air ambulance lifted from the scene and headed to the major trauma unit in Stoke.

Previous report: Police have closed the A55 at junction 24 near St.Georges in Denbighshire due to a ‘serious incident.’

It is unclear as to the nature of the incident, traffic on both sides of the A55 was initially stopped, Westbound reopened for a short time but has since been closed again to allow an air ambulance to land, There is a large amount of trapped traffic within the closure.’

Police tweeted: “Regarding the incident on the #A55 at #StGeorge, the westbound carriageway will also be temporarily closed to allow the emergency services access to the scene. We hope to have both carriageways reopened shortly.”

Latest traffic news states:

‘A55 between A55 J24 is closed and queueing traffic due to serious police incident on A55 both ways between J24 A547 Rhuddlan Road and J25 Abergele Road. The Westbound carriageway has now been closed to allow emergency services to access the scene.’