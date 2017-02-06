Latest:

Police have said a serious collision has closed Weighbridge Road, Deeside Industrial Park.

Police tweted an update at 12:19pm saying “Weighbridge Road closed following a serious collision. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route”

An Ambulance spokesperson has said:

“We were called at shortly before 11.55am to reports of a road traffic collision on Weighbridge Road, Deeside Industrial Park.

A crew in an emergency ambulance is currently at the scene.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was seen over the area as emergency services dealt with the incident on the ground.

Collison is believed to involve a pedestrian and a lorry.

More as and when we get it.