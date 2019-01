Have you seen this Honda knocking about?

It was stolen from Mold at 3.15am on Thursday 10th January.

The black and white Honda CBR 600 RR, registration number LN08 PZP is fairly distinctive, it has two carbon fibre exhaust covers just under the rear cowl.

Any sightings of the bike or further information about the theft should be reported to North Wales Police on 101 or via the live chat facility: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support