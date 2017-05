If you see an owl around the Shotton area it could be one which flew off from a house in King Edward Street last night.

Ryan, who has reared the owl since it was hatched, says the tiny pet owl named Olly would not be able to defend its self in the wild and is not used to the outdoors.

The owl flew off yesterday at around 8pm – if you have seen a small owl in the last day or so you can contact Ryan via twitter: @RyanSJ21