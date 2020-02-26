Section of the M53 near junction 10 closed following a ‘number of collision’

A section of the M53 is closed southbound at junction 10 Little Stanney following a collision.

Police have said it is closed for a clean up of oil following a road traffic collision.

Update 9:30am – Latest traffic report states:

“Main carriageway closed and long delays due to accident on M53 Southbound at J10 A5117 (Little Stanney).

Congestion to J5 (Eastham). Also causing delays through Childer Thornton and Great Sutton along the A41 Chester Road and the A540 Parkgate Road from the Two Mills Traffic Lights as traffic avoids the delays.

Main carriageway closure confirmed to now being in place around 07:20 whilst an oil spillage is cleared, this was following a hold to traffic.

Diversion in operation – via the exit and entry slip ”

Earlier report:

There are a number of collisions being dealt with around J10 M53 Stoak. The north bound carriageway is running the south bound is closed — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) February 26, 2020

“Highways England has said: Please allow extra journey time if travelling #M53 southbound.

There is approx. 4 miles of slow moving traffic.

Please add an extra 35 minutes on to your current journey time. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slips of J10.”

