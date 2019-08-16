News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Section of M53 closed in both directions due to ‘serious incident’

Published: Friday, Aug 16th, 2019
Update:

Merseyside police has said – 

“We can confirm we are currently in attendance on the M53 in Wirral.

We were contacted at 10.50am today, Friday 16th August, to reports that a male had been in collision with an HGV on the Liverpool-bound carriageway.

Officers attended at the scene at junction 4 of the motorway close to the sliproad for Clatterbridge. The male has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, identity the male and inform the next of kin.

The motorway has been closed between junctions 5 and 4 to allow for investigative work to be carried out and motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the roads policing unit on 0151 777 5747, or DM @MerPolCC or call 101.”

Update: Highway England have issued an update: 

The M53 in Merseyside is closed in both directions between J4 (Clatterbridge, A5137) and J5 (Queensferry, A550) due to a serious incident.

North West Motorway Police are on scene, and Traffic Officers are assisting with road closures.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the Hollow Yellow Diamond symbol.

– Leave the M53 southbound at J4, taking the third exit onto the B5151 southbound.

– Travel on the B5151 for just under 4 miles, to the junction with the B5133.

– Turn left onto the B5133 (Neston Road), then continue for just over 2.5 miles.

– At the junction with the A41, turn right onto the A41 (New Chester Road), and continue for a further 0.5 miles, to the junction with the M53 J5.

– Take the third exit and rejoin the M53 southbound.

Northbound traffic will be diverted via the Solid Black Diamond symbol.

– This is the reverse of the southbound diversion (From M53 J5, via A41 southbound, B5133 westbound and B5151 northbound to M53 J4)

Earlier report: Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of the M53 from junction 5 northbound due to what police have described as a ‘serious incident.’

Traffic reports say: “Road closed and stationary traffic due to accident, a lorry involved on M53 both ways from J4 A5137 Brimstage Road (Bebington) to J5 A41 New Chester Road (Eastham). Note change of location. A closure has now been implemented between J4 and J5 following the accident near J4.“ 

