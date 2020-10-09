A55: all lanes back open on eastbound carriageway near Pentre Halkyn

Update: All lanes are back open, some congestion remains.

#A55 Eastbound at J32a Pentre Halkyn – now clear. All lanes have now reopened. Slight congestion remains in the area.

Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/G3ev3342FJ — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) October 9, 2020

Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the eastbound A55 near Pentre Halkyn following a collision involving ‘several vehicles.’

Traffic Wales has said “Both (eastbound) lanes currently closed. Traffic Officers and Emergency Services on scene.”

Latest traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to A55 (Halkyn Travelodge). Affecting traffic heading towards Ewloe.”