A55: all lanes back open on eastbound carriageway near Pentre Halkyn
Update: All lanes are back open, some congestion remains.
#A55 Eastbound at J32a Pentre Halkyn – now clear.
All lanes have now reopened.
Slight congestion remains in the area.
Thank you for your patience.
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) October 9, 2020
Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the eastbound A55 near Pentre Halkyn following a collision involving ‘several vehicles.’
Traffic Wales has said “Both (eastbound) lanes currently closed. Traffic Officers and Emergency Services on scene.”
Latest traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to A55 (Halkyn Travelodge). Affecting traffic heading towards Ewloe.”
