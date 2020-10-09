Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 9th Oct 2020

Updated: Fri 9th Oct

A55: all lanes back open on eastbound carriageway near Pentre Halkyn

Update: All lanes are back open, some congestion remains.

Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the eastbound A55 near Pentre Halkyn following a collision involving ‘several vehicles.’

Traffic Wales has said “Both (eastbound) lanes currently closed. Traffic Officers and Emergency Services on scene.”

Latest traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to A55 (Halkyn Travelodge). Affecting traffic heading towards Ewloe.”



