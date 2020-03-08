News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Section of A55 in Cheshire closed due to a fuel spill

Published: Sunday, Mar 8th, 2020
Share:

A section of the eastbound A55 is closed in Cheshire following a fuel spillage.

The road is closed between J39 (A41, Great Boughton) and J40 (A51, Vicars Cross) near Chester due to a broken down lorry which has shed diesel across the road.

North West Motorway Police Group are on scene with the road expected to remain closed for several hours whilst the spill is treated. 

Traffic is being diverted and should follow the solid square symbol.
 
Exit the A55 at J39 and continue north on the A41 to Vicars Cross Road (A51). Turn right to re-join the A55 at J40. 
 
Latest traffic report states:  “A55 Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to broken down lorry and fuel spillage from J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout) to J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange). Travel time is 30 minutes. Traffic is very slow heading towards the closure.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Two new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Wales – residents in the Pembrokeshire area

Prisoner right to vote plans unveiled by Welsh Government

NHS Wales launches online coronavirus symptoms checker

Police helicopter brought in to help search for offender after stolen van recovered near Flint

‘Republica’ set to headline M-Fest – Mold’s newest music festival

Crusade to combat romance scams after North Wales woman tricked into sending nearly £60,000 to callous heartbreaker

Canine expert takes the lead as Coleg Cambria launches dog grooming academy and salon

Proceeds of crime go towards Flintshire village play area

Flintshire garden centre cafe voted Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club cafe of the year


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn