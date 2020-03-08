Section of A55 in Cheshire closed due to a fuel spill

A section of the eastbound A55 is closed in Cheshire following a fuel spillage.
The road is closed between J39 (A41, Great Boughton) and J40 (A51, Vicars Cross) near Chester due to a broken down lorry which has shed diesel across the road.
North West Motorway Police Group are on scene with the road expected to remain closed for several hours whilst the spill is treated.
The #A55 eastbound is closed at #J40 due to police incident. @NWmwaypolice & @CheshireFire are at scene dealing. Please plan ahead if this is part of your route today as delays are expected. @NWAmbulance pic.twitter.com/2tHltE5T8D
