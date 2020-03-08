Section of A55 in Cheshire closed due to a fuel spill

A section of the eastbound A55 is closed in Cheshire following a fuel spillage.

The road is closed between J39 (A41, Great Boughton) and J40 (A51, Vicars Cross) near Chester due to a broken down lorry which has shed diesel across the road.

North West Motorway Police Group are on scene with the road expected to remain closed for several hours whilst the spill is treated.

Traffic is being diverted and should follow the solid square symbol.

Exit the A55 at J39 and continue north on the A41 to Vicars Cross Road (A51). Turn right to re-join the A55 at J40.

Latest traffic report states: “A55 Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to broken down lorry and fuel spillage from J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout) to J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange). Travel time is 30 minutes. Traffic is very slow heading towards the closure.”