Four people taken to hospital following serious collision on A548 near Ffynnongroyw

Four people have been taken to hospital following serious collision on A548 near Ffynnongroyw.

The two vehicle collision happened just after 8.45am this morning.

Police closed the eastbound carriageway between Mostyn Lodge and the Penyffordd lights while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Ambulance service statement: “We were called today, 21 January, at approximately 08:46am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A548, Ffynnongroyw.





We responded with three emergency ambulances and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

Three patients were transported to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and one patient was transported by air to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

Police update: Police have said the road has now been closed eastbound between Mostyn Lodge and the Penyffordd lights.

First report: Police have closed a section of the A548 near Ffynnongroyw closed following serious collision.

The eastbound carriageway is closed the traffic lights for Penyffordd and Ffynnongroyw.

An air ambulance has landed at the scene of the incident which is understood to include two cars.

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and heavy traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on A548 Coast Road both ways between The Llinegar Inn and Rhewl turn off. Despite reports that the road is only closed eastbound, sensors show there is no traffic heading in either direction here.”

Police have said the road will be closed for ‘some time.’