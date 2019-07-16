Section of A5119 Ruthin Road in Mold closed due to a vehicle fire

Police have closed a section of the A5119 in Mold this eveing due to a vehicle fire.

The road is closed at the junction between Bryn Coch Lane and Ruthin Road.

It is expected to be closed for “an extended period” police have said.

“Please avoid the area. Highways Agency will be placing diversions . X100370.” Police have said in a social media post.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed due to vehicle fire on A5119 New Street both ways between Hendy Road and The Park. Traffic is coping well. The road has been closed since around 19:35. Police say the road is expected to be closed for an extended period.”

Several reports on social media say an air ambulance took off from close to the scene of the road closure, it’s not known if the crew were attending this incident or another close by.