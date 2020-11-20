Scammers are knocking on doors in Flintshire claiming to be Coronavirus caseworkers

Trading Standards officers in Flintshire have issued a warning to residents about a Coronavirus Test, Track and Trace scam in regions.

Scammers are knocking on doors locally claiming to be Coronavirus caseworkers.

A Trading Standards spokesperson said:

“Flintshire Trading Standards would like to warn residents of a Covid 19 related scam.”





“People are knocking on doors claiming to be Coronavirus caseworker.”

“There are no Coronavirus caseworkers who go door to door.”

“If Test, Track and Trace need to contact you it will be done by phone, they will not ask you for any financial information or payment.”

“If you are cold called by a person claiming to be a coronavirus caseworker close the door on them and report it on 101 to North Wales Police.”

Any one that has information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support