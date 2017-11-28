Santa’s Sleigh set for Connah’s Quay visit on Tuesday thanks to Deeside Round Table

Santa’s Sleigh will be out and about around Connah’s Quay on Tuesday evening.
The Sleigh will cover more than 200 miles of Deeside roads this year as it and Santa along with an army of volunteer elves take to the streets of Deeside bringing Christmas cheer.
Months of preparation goes into the planning for Deeside Round Table’s Santa Sleigh, a long-standing festive tradition which also helps raise thousands of pounds throughout the festival season for local causes.
Tonight Tuesday, December 28 sees the first Connah’s Quay Santa Float night which will begin at Morrisons Supermarket from around 5.15pm, the sleigh will leave at 5.30pm to drive around a number of roads in Connah’s Quay.
“If you would like to bring your children to see Santa at Morrisons please do. You can also use our Glympse tracker to find us if you want to meet us along the route.
Please could you donate generously when you see us, our volunteers give their time freely and work tirelessly to bring this annual tradition to the streets of Deeside and every penny raised goes back into the Deeside community.” Said one of the elves.
These are the roads Santa’s Sleigh will visit;
Morrisons car park ~5.15PM
The Parks
Machynlleth close
Corwen close
Seathwaite way
Coniston close
Hollowbrook dr
Devon place
Hillsdown drive
Tivaton close
Hawklane close
Sutton close
Fairway close
Kestrel close
Northop close
Badgers rise
Hazelwood close
Cwrt Telford
Ffordd Kinderley
Fairoaks drive
Springfield close
Sandy way
The highcroft
Eurgain ave
Ffordd gelfft
Llys pant derw
Bryn hyfryd
Ffordd pant gwyn
Normanby drive
Cranbrook close
Rutland court
Granby court
Chiltern close
Ridgeway close
Bodnant grove
Clivedon rd
Visit the Deeside Round Table Facebook page for more dates and a link to the ‘Glympse Tracker’ facebook.com/DEESIDE.RT