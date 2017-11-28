Santa’s Sleigh set for Connah’s Quay visit on Tuesday thanks to Deeside Round Table

Santa’s Sleigh will be out and about around Connah’s Quay on Tuesday evening.

The Sleigh will cover more than 200 miles of Deeside roads this year as it and Santa along with an army of volunteer elves take to the streets of Deeside bringing Christmas cheer.

Months of preparation goes into the planning for Deeside Round Table’s Santa Sleigh, a long-standing festive tradition which also helps raise thousands of pounds throughout the festival season for local causes.

Tonight Tuesday, December 28 sees the first Connah’s Quay Santa Float night which will begin at Morrisons Supermarket from around 5.15pm, the sleigh will leave at 5.30pm to drive around a number of roads in Connah’s Quay.

“If you would like to bring your children to see Santa at Morrisons please do. You can also use our Glympse tracker to find us if you want to meet us along the route.

Please could you donate generously when you see us, our volunteers give their time freely and work tirelessly to bring this annual tradition to the streets of Deeside and every penny raised goes back into the Deeside community.” Said one of the elves.

These are the roads Santa’s Sleigh will visit;