Members of the public are being warned over emails and messages from scammers claiming to offer advice and treatment of coronavirus.

Earlier today there were also reports of scam texts and emails being sent to parents and guardians asking them to reply with bank details, so they can get paid for free school meals.

The messages are not genuine and people are being urged not to reply.

Scammers have also been setting up bogus websites asking for donations for victims or promoting awareness and prevention tips. Cold callers have been contacting organisations suggesting they must have certain measures in place by a certain deadline.

Elsewhere in the country Trading Standards have also received reports of people taking money for picking up shopping and other essentials and disappearing with it. Please only use people you trust such as friends, families and neighbours.

A spokesperson for Wrexham Council, said: “Sadly, some people will use any situation to take advantage of others for their own financial gain.

“We are advising everyone to ask themselves “is it a scam” before handing over cash, giving out their bank details or any other details either online or face to face for any offer they may receive.

“Care should also be taken if asked to telephone a number or respond to an email in response to offers of cash or rebates.

“Please check things out for yourself and call friends, neighbours or family for advice if you are unsure.”

To help members of the public protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud, Cifas, The UK’s Fraud Prevention Service is advising:

– Be sceptical if you receive an email, text or WhatsApp message about the Coronavirus, and never click on any attachments or links

– Never provide personal data such as your full name, address and date of birth – scammers can use this information to steal your identity

– Don’t allow yourself to be pressured into donating money, and never make donations by cash or gift card, or send money through transfer agents such as Western Union or Moneygram

– If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, then speak to your bank immediately and report any fraud to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040

You can get further information on dealing with scams and fraud by calling the Consumer Service telephone number 0808 223 1133, or contact Citizens Advice.