Rule-breaking over fatty foods sold in Welsh NHS vending machines “disgraceful” says AM

Welsh health boards have been criticised for continuing to flout rules which prohibit them from stocking unhealthy food – such as chocolate and sugary drinks – in hospital vending machines.

Shadow Health Secretary for the Welsh Conservatives Angela Burns AM called the rule-breaking “disgraceful” and a “direct compromise to patient recovery.”

In September 2008, the Welsh Labour Minister for Health and Social Services, Edwina Hart AM, issued a letter to the Chair of the Welsh NHS Trust with statutory guidance on promoting healthy eating in hospitals.

Using powers under the National Health Service (Wales) Act 2006, the Minister told the Chair that the aim of banning sugary and fatty foods from being sold in vending machines was to create an environment where it was “easier for people to make healthy choices.”

In the same letter she called for hospitals to be made “exemplars of best practice”, and stressed the importance of diet in preventing obesity, chronic disease, and cancer.

But an FOI submitted by the Welsh Conservatives revealed that nine years after the directive was issued, at least two of Wales’ seven health boards continue to ignore the rules.

Data shows that Abertawe Bro Morgannwg’s Morriston hospital contains 18 vending machines selling Coca Cola and sweets, while Singleton and Prince of Wales hospitals – also operating under the auspices of the health board – had 16 Coca Cola machines between them.

Cwm Taf health board stated that all six of its hospitals offer canned drinks, chocolate and sweets via 37 vending machines.

“Around a quarter of adults in Wales are obese, and almost 60% are overweight,” said Angela Burns AM.

“It is well researched that the food we ingest plays a huge determining factor in how well our bodies can resist disease – from diabetes and heart disease to cancer and respiratory illness.

“That so many Welsh NHS hospitals are still selling fatty, sugar-filled food and drinks is disgraceful – it is a direct compromise to patient recovery and the health of staff and visitors.

“The Welsh Labour Government should review its guidance on this issue, and how these rules can be better enforced in future.”