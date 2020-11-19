RSPCA launch ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ campaign in preparation for busy Xmas period

RSPCA Cymru has launched a new Christmas campaign as they prepare for a busy holiday period including COVID-19 related incidents.

In December alone last year the RSPCA received in total more than 63,000 calls with 1,410 of them being from Wales, the highest since 2013.

Local statistics say the Flintshire area had 75 calls last December, the joint seventh highest across all local authorities in Wales.

RSPCA are concerned more people may abandon or neglect pets, due to the financial strain of the pandemic, which would put pressure on the charity to act.





Their campaign, ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’, will seek to ask supporters to donate to the charity so their rescue teams can reliably do their jobs.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer, said: “Christmas may be different for many people this year but for the RSPCA, our teams will be working day in, day out, as usual, rescuing, caring and rehabilitating those animals who need us the most.

“Last year, we rescued thousands of animals over the winter months and we fear that due to the pandemic, we could be facing our toughest Christmas yet as we are braced for a rise in abandoned and neglected animals needing our help.”

Last winter, start of December to end of February, more than 7,000 animals were taken in by the RSPCA across England and Wales, the charity receiving more than 204,000 calls over that period.

Throughout the December time, they dealt with more than 20,000 incidents and took 2,587 more animals into its care – 558 dogs, 1,416 cats, 149 rabbits and 167 wildlife.

Dermot added: “It’s been a tough year for everyone, including charities, so now more than ever we need your help to continue our vital work saving animals and giving them a voice.

“Our frontline teams are out throughout the winter, but they cannot do this alone, which is why the RSPCA has launched its ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ campaign to show how we can all help animals.

“From our animal rescuers, hospital and centre staff, and our volunteers to every supporter who picks up the phone to call us when an animal is in need or donates to help us continue our work – every one of us is vital to make sure we can rescue the animals who need us the most.”

Donate £25 to help keep the animal rescue teams on the road or, alternatively, give £50 which could help feed all the rescued animals in one of their centres for a day.

To help the rescue teams reach animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas.