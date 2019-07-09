RSPCA issues important reminder ‘once again’ to ‘take your litter home’ after cygnet spotted with plastic ring around beak

A small plastic ring stuck around the beak of a cygnet has been removed by an RSPCA inspector.

The cygnet was spotted at Pentre Mawr Park near Sea Road, Abergele on Saturday (6 June) with the small ring of plastic by a member of the public who contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Davies said: “This cygnet was swimming with this plastic stuck on its beak and initial attempts with a pole on the Saturday were unsuccessful.

“However we returned the following day and along with inspector Mark Roberts, we were able to coax the swan to the side and remove the ring.

“Luckily the swan was okay, and we were able to return the cygnet to the pond to swim away with family.”

Between 2015 and 2018, RSPCA Cymru recorded 331 incidents of animals involved with litter in Wales – almost a third (98) of which involved plastic.

Rachael added: “Sadly it is all too often when we are dealing with an animal who has been injured due to litter. It can be anything from fishing litter, plastic or things like discarded oil.

“It is just so frustrating that people don’t take their litter away with them. Please take all your rubbish home with you and be responsible – if you leave it, there’s every chance it can harm or affect an animal.”

Animals looking for food can get trapped in tin cans and the sharp edges can cause injury.

The RSPCA encourages people to clean and empty food containers, then pinching them shut or cutting them in half, before recycling them.

Elastic bands also pose a big risk to small animals as they can wrap around their bodies, or the beaks of birds, and cause choking and other injuries. Members of the public are urged to reuse them where possible or cut them open before throwing them away.

Plastic bags can suffocate animals or, if they eat them, can cause them to choke or can block their digestive system.

RSPCA Cymru urges people to tie bags in knots before recycling; while plastic can pack-rings can cause deep wounds to animals tangled in them, and can act as a choking hazard – so it’s advised to cut the loops before discarding.

The RSPCA also deals regularly with terrible injuries and death to mammals and birds from used angling gear. Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their litter – but careless actions can endanger the life of an animal. We ask that all those who enjoy fishing to follow the Angling Trust Take 5 campaign and make use of the recycling scheme to dispose of their waste tackle.