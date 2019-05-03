RSPCA eager to speak to man after injured dog left abandoned at Rhyl branch clinic

RSPCA Cymru is hoping to speak to a man who dumped a badly-injured dog at the charity’s Clwyd and Colwyn branch, leaving no details.

The collie dog was dumped at the branch’s veterinary clinic on Vaughan Street in Rhyl on Wednesday (1 May).

RSPCA officers wish to speak to the man who left the dog at the clinic. He left no details, and claimed to be of no fixed abode.

The collie dog arrived at the clinic wrapped in bandages, and letting off a very bad smell – and staff found a very nasty and precarious foot injury.

Sadly, two toes have had to be lost from the dog as part of treatment – and amputation remains a possibility, though it is hopeful that the dog’s leg may well now be saved.

While the RSPCA say that the man “at least sought help for the dog”, they would like to speak to him about the collie, and also to check a second dog it is thought he owns – a Chihuahua.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Davies said: “This poor dog was left at our Rhyl clinic in a really bad way – with a very dangerous foot injury.

“Amputation remains a possibility following treatment, and the dog has lost two toes – but we’re hopeful we have managed to save the leg.

“We’re eager to speak to the man who left the dog at the clinic – who left no funding for this costly treatment, and no details.

“Though the man at least sought help for the dog, we are keen to speak to him about the collie, and we would like to check over another dog – a Chihuahua – who we understand remains in his care.

“Anyone with information, or the individual himself, can contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Should you wish to help the RSPCA investigate cases such as this one, you can donate online.