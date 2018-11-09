Rolls-Royce staff give Glyndŵr University students tips on boosting their careers

Students looking at careers with a world-leading manufacturing company have been given advice on how to get ahead – by its employees.

The careers advice, on securing a position with Rolls-Royce, was provided by former Wrexham Glyndŵr University students Jose Infante and Alvaro Rojas-Zamora. Both Jose and Alvaro secured jobs at Rolls-Royce shortly after completing their studies at the university.

The pair –originally from Spain – now work at Rolls-Royce Aero engines in Derby but were delighted to be able to return to Glyndŵr as guests of honour at a special careers day.

During the day, they spoke both with current Glyndŵr students and to sixth form students from Tarporley in Cheshire and Whitchurch in Shropshire about their work – and the work Rolls-Royce carries out.

Dr Shafiul Monir, senior lecturer in Aeronautical Engineering at Wrexham Glyndŵr University, said: “It was great to welcome Jose and Alvaro back to the university, to catch up on how their careers at Rolls-Royce are progressing – and to hear them inspire current and prospective students to follow in their footsteps.

“The day consisted of sessions focussing on how the recruitment system at Rolls Royce operates and what opportunities there are – from apprenticeships all the way through to graduate roles.

“Jose and Alvaro also told us how their studies at Glyndwr helped them get their big break – and how others could follow in their footsteps.”

The event drew an interested group of students of various ages – and while the former B Eng (Hons) Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering students discussed in detail how their course helped prepare them for work with a leading manufacturer, there were many other aspects covered throughout the day.

Dr Monir added: “We covered all aspects of Rolls-Royce’s business, ranging from engineering – where our alumni secured their roles – all the way through to HR positions. As Rolls-Royce is a large multinational company, the talks picked up a wide range of interest from students – whatever they were studying.

“Jose and Alvaro even gave students the opportunity for one to one sessions where they worked with students on their CVs. Getting that direct industry feedback – and getting it here at Glyndŵr, from students who studied here at Glyndŵr – is invaluable,”

Find out more about Wrexham Glyndŵr University’s B Eng (Hons) Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering degree here: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/AeronauticalandMechanicalEngineering/