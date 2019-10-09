Roadworks on Sealand Road set to last until October 18

Roadworks which have caused long delays on Sealand Road are expected to last until October 18.

Hafren Dyfrdwy is carrying out ‘essential maintenance work’ on its water main network on Sealand Road, and three-way traffic lights are in operation.

The water company has apologised to drivers for the delays, a spokesperson said:

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing, but it will be our absolute priority to make sure our work is completed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”

A roadworks maintenance schedule shows the work is expected to last until October 18.

Latest traffic update for the are states: “Heavy traffic on A548 Sealand Road both ways at Western Avenue. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.”