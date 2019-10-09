News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks on Sealand Road set to last until October 18

Published: Wednesday, Oct 9th, 2019
Share:

Roadworks which have caused long delays on Sealand Road are expected to last until October 18.

Hafren Dyfrdwy is carrying out ‘essential maintenance work’ on its water main network on Sealand Road, and three-way traffic lights are in operation.

The water company has apologised to drivers for the delays, a spokesperson said:

We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing, but it will be our absolute priority to make sure our work is completed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”

A roadworks maintenance schedule shows the work is expected to last until October 18.

Latest traffic update for the are states: “Heavy traffic on A548 Sealand Road both ways at Western Avenue. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Rise in free bus pass age won’t happen until 2022; Minister raises the possibility of flat bus fares

Home Office announces police force recruitment targets – North Wales to get an extra 62 officers

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s next Open Day set to take place on Saturday

Met office yellow warning for rain in Flintshire on Friday

Flint Coastguard assist with search for missing pensioner following reports of a person stuck in mud near Ellesmere Port

Police appeal after man selling kitchen knives cons person out of £80 in Connah’s Quay

Delyn Assembly Member gets a taste of Mostyn Kitchen Garden

Welsh Government release report showing A494 speed limit reduction has seen NO2 emissions cut

Lorry carrying chicken pieces sheds its load in Sandycroft


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn