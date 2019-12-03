Roadworks on Ruthin Road in Mold set to end mid-December following delay

Essential gas pipe upgrade work to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses in the Mold area is nearing completion.

Wales & West Utilities, which started the work to upgrade gas pipes along Ruthin Road during October, was originally due to complete works this week but due to changing road conditions work will now complete in mid-December.

Wales & West Utilities Colin Davies is managing the £128,500 investment work and said:

“We’ve been working hard to complete this essential work as soon as possible and on time. Unfortunately, we have experienced engineering difficulties with the changing road conditions which means that the scheme will run on for a few weeks more.

“We’d like to thank everyone who lives, works and travels along Ruthin Road for bearing with us while we carry out this work.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential. This work will not only keep the gas flowing safely and reliably today, it will also help make sure the gas network is fit for the future and can play its part in delivering reliable and affordable green energy.

You can contact Wales & West Utilities Customer Service Team on freephone 0800 912 2999 orenquiries@wwwutilities.co.uk if you have any questions about the work.