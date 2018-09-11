Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Wednesday September 12

|
Roadworks and traffic interruptions
|A550
|12 September — 13 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
|Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70296
|
|
|A550
|13 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
|Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70296
|
|
|B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE ST MARKS CHURCH
|Works description: To Permanentely Reinstate Footway (3M X 0.5M) / Carriageway (5M X 1.5M) left at Interim.
|Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZP00667720-FUS
|
|
|A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: outside the Garage and petrol station
|Works description: Excavate Trail hole on the storm system to carry out jetting to find the outfall. T?m Required 2 way lights that must be manned as the exit for the garage will be inside the T/M. 10 Tone lorry and mini digger will be required also.
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002621
|
|
|A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: outside the Garage and petrol station
|Works description: Excavate Trail hole on the storm system to carry out jetting to find the outfall. T?m Required 2 way lights that must be manned as the exit for the garage will be inside the T/M. 10 Tone lorry and mini digger will be required also.
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002626
|
|
|Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 153
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594601704
|
|
|Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 81
|Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594685205
|
|
|Banks Road, Mancot, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Jct of Ash lane
|Works description: Replace two x name plates 2 x nameplates in bottom sign shed 4 x reccled plastic posts. 4 bags rapid set conc
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002620
|
|
|Elm Grove, Saltney, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Jct of Victoria Rd
|Works description: Replace old damage name plate and posts 1 x name plate 2 x plastic posts 2 x rapid set conc
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002625
|
|
|Englefield Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: on the corner near the red hall pub
|Works description: 5 damaged kerbs loose need resetting possible 2 need replacing 10 x 5 kerbs T/M is required
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002623
|
|
|Forest Drive, Broughton, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Jct of Green farm lane opposite N0 48
|Works description: Place new name plate on verge 1 x nameplate 2 x plastic posts 2 x rapid set
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002624
|
|
|Knutsford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|13 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OPPOSITE ENTRENCE TO CES UK…
|Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594659962
|
|
|Lache Park Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 64…
|Works description: Short Comm pipe Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000011966920
|
|
|Leaches Lane, Mancot, Flintshire
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 143
|Works description: INSTALL STOP TAP ON EXISTING SERVICE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594741167
|
|
|Mancot Lane, Mancot, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 150
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594744827
|
|
|Terrig Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 76
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594603129
|
|
|The Parks, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
|Works description: METER CHANGE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594643395
|
|
|Walpole Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 8
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594612230
|
|
|Wirral View, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
|Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to star