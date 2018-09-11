News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Wednesday September 12

Published: Tuesday, Sep 11th, 2018
Where you may expect some delays today due to roadworks.

Also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.


Roadworks and traffic interruptions
A550
12 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70296
A550
13 September — 14 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70296
B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE ST MARKS CHURCH
Works description: To Permanentely Reinstate Footway (3M X 0.5M) / Carriageway (5M X 1.5M) left at Interim.
Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZP00667720-FUS
A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside the Garage and petrol station
Works description: Excavate Trail hole on the storm system to carry out jetting to find the outfall. T?m Required 2 way lights that must be manned as the exit for the garage will be inside the T/M. 10 Tone lorry and mini digger will be required also.
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002621
A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
13 September — 18 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside the Garage and petrol station
Works description: Excavate Trail hole on the storm system to carry out jetting to find the outfall. T?m Required 2 way lights that must be manned as the exit for the garage will be inside the T/M. 10 Tone lorry and mini digger will be required also.
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002626
Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 153
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594601704
Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
13 September — 18 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 81
Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594685205
Banks Road, Mancot, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct of Ash lane
Works description: Replace two x name plates 2 x nameplates in bottom sign shed 4 x reccled plastic posts. 4 bags rapid set conc
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002620
Elm Grove, Saltney, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct of Victoria Rd
Works description: Replace old damage name plate and posts 1 x name plate 2 x plastic posts 2 x rapid set conc
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002625
Englefield Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: on the corner near the red hall pub
Works description: 5 damaged kerbs loose need resetting possible 2 need replacing 10 x 5 kerbs T/M is required
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002623
Forest Drive, Broughton, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct of Green farm lane opposite N0 48
Works description: Place new name plate on verge 1 x nameplate 2 x plastic posts 2 x rapid set
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002624
Knutsford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
13 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE ENTRENCE TO CES UK…
Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594659962
Lache Park Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
13 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 64…
Works description: Short Comm pipe Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000011966920
Leaches Lane, Mancot, Flintshire
13 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 143
Works description: INSTALL STOP TAP ON EXISTING SERVICE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594741167
Mancot Lane, Mancot, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 150
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594744827
Terrig Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 76
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594603129
The Parks, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
Works description: METER CHANGE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594643395
Walpole Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 8
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594612230
Wirral View, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to star

