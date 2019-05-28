News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Published: Tuesday, May 28th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Roadworks
A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Loop to A55, Ewloe, Flintshire
28 May — 29 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 Eastbound Ewloe Loop to A55, Ewloe (anti-clockwise loop towards Chester closed)
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION: All traffic to continue on the A55/A494, exiting at St David’s Ewloe, traffic to take 5th exit on roundabout to return to the A494/A55 Westbound. Traffic to stay in lane 1 and exit A55 at Junction 34 Westbound off-slip.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD501199910628747
A494 A494 Wb Offslip Mold From A55t, Ewloe, Flintshire
28 May — 29 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 Westbound off-slip Mold from A55, Ewloe
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION IN PLACE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD501199910130239
A494 A494 Westbound Link to A55 Junction 33b, Ewloe, Flintshire
28 May — 29 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 Westbound Link to A55 Junction 33B, Ewloe
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION: No access to A55 from A494 at Alltami. All traffic for westbound towards Holywell will be diverted at New Brighton Roundabout to A5119 towards Mold and right at the traffic lights following A5119 to Junction 33. All traffic for Eastbound to Chester (and A494 to Queensferry) will be diverted on the A494 to Wylfa Roundabout and take 2nd left on A549 to Junction 35 Dobshill.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011999101335907
A541 Chester Road, Mold, Flintshire
28 May — 28 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 110 to 120
Works description: LV WORKS ON OVERHEAD LINES TO PREVENT LOSS OF SUPPLY.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72404WOOD3
A55 Wb Offslip Ewloe Loop A55, Ewloe, Flintshire
28 May — 29 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Westbound off-slip Ewloe Loop A55 (‘Conwy offslip’ at Junction 34, Ewloe)
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION: Via Queensferry
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50119999583736
B5129 Chester Road East, Shotton, Flintshire
28 May — 31 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO NO.27…
Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 15M PUBLIC 11M PRIVATE…
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XY253004000150520
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
28 May — 30 May
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 115 HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Reset Box Defect – Section 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594968193
Brookside, Northop Hall, Flintshire
30 May — 31 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Brookside, Northop Hall.
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011910014526253
Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire
30 May — 30 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BRYN COCH LANE, JUNCTION WITH LON-Y-PARC AND JUNCTION WITH FFORDD DOLGOED
Works description: DESILT FO SEWER LINE TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT BUILD UP FROM LINE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594958684
Eaton Grove, Saltney, Flintshire
30 May — 03 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2
Works description: Boundary box Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000012127370
Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire
28 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: approx 9m north of 5 to approx 15 north east of 5
Works description: BUCKLEY 560173 – Overlay – Lay approx m of Duct 54/56 in to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW0T8PR01
Pinfold Lane, Alltami, Flintshire
30 May — 31 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Pinfold Lane, Alltami. WB offslip
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119100144750373
A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Int 2 Lane Sect, Ewloe, Flintshire
28 May — 29 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 between St David’s Interchange and Junction 33 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011998155642972
A494 A494 Wb Ewloe Int 2 Lane Sect, Ewloe, Flintshire
28 May — 29 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 between Junction 33 and St David’s Interchange, Ewloe – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119981609221
A494 Eastbound Offslip A494 to A548 Roundabout, Sealand, Flintshire
30 May — 03 June
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: ADJ TO 10 EAST BOUND OFFSLIP AA94 TO A548 ROUNDABOU SELAND , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594953810
A55 A55 Eb Brookside to Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire
29 May — 30 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 EB Brookside to Ewloe
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119100143234254
A55 A55 Eb Brookside to Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire
30 May — 31 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 EB Brookside to Ewloe
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119101104526783
A55 A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire
29 May — 30 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 WB Ewloe to Pinfold Lane
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119100143030507
A55 A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire
30 May — 31 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 WB Ewloe to Pinfold Lane
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011910110406760
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
28 May — 30 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 52 CHURCH ROAD , BUCKLEY , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594957204
Chester Close, Shotton, Flintshire
28 May — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JNC CHESTER RD EAST
Works description: TM NTOICE FOR TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY LINKED WITH XY253004000150520…
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XY253004000150520/PTS2
Ffordd Dolgoed, Mold, Flintshire
30 May — 30 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FFORDD DOLGOED , JUNCTION WITH BRYN COCH LANE,
Works description: DESILT FO SEWER LINE TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT BUILD UP FROM LINE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594958684/02
Glynne Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
28 May — 30 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Glynne Street – Various locations
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022802
Jubilee Street, Shotton, Flintshire
28 May — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JNC CHESTER RD EAST
Works description: NOTICE FOR TRAFFILC LIGHT HEAD ONLY LINKED TO XY252004000150520…
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XY253004000150520/PTS1
Lon Y Parc, Mold, Flintshire
30 May — 30 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LON-Y-PARC, JUNCTION WITH BRYN COCH LANE,
Works description: DESILT FO SEWER LINE TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT BUILD UP FROM LINE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594958684/01
 

