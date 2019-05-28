Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Roadworks

A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Loop to A55, Ewloe, Flintshire 28 May — 29 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494 Eastbound Ewloe Loop to A55, Ewloe (anti-clockwise loop towards Chester closed) Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION: All traffic to continue on the A55/A494, exiting at St David’s Ewloe, traffic to take 5th exit on roundabout to return to the A494/A55 Westbound. Traffic to stay in lane 1 and exit A55 at Junction 34 Westbound off-slip. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD501199910628747

A494 A494 Wb Offslip Mold From A55t, Ewloe, Flintshire 28 May — 29 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494 Westbound off-slip Mold from A55, Ewloe Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION IN PLACE Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD501199910130239

A494 A494 Westbound Link to A55 Junction 33b, Ewloe, Flintshire 28 May — 29 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494 Westbound Link to A55 Junction 33B, Ewloe Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION: No access to A55 from A494 at Alltami. All traffic for westbound towards Holywell will be diverted at New Brighton Roundabout to A5119 towards Mold and right at the traffic lights following A5119 to Junction 33. All traffic for Eastbound to Chester (and A494 to Queensferry) will be diverted on the A494 to Wylfa Roundabout and take 2nd left on A549 to Junction 35 Dobshill. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011999101335907

A541 Chester Road, Mold, Flintshire 28 May — 28 May Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Outside 110 to 120 Works description: LV WORKS ON OVERHEAD LINES TO PREVENT LOSS OF SUPPLY. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72404WOOD3

A55 Wb Offslip Ewloe Loop A55, Ewloe, Flintshire 28 May — 29 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: Westbound off-slip Ewloe Loop A55 (‘Conwy offslip’ at Junction 34, Ewloe) Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION: Via Queensferry Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD50119999583736

B5129 Chester Road East, Shotton, Flintshire 28 May — 31 May Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO NO.27… Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 15M PUBLIC 11M PRIVATE… Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: XY253004000150520

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 28 May — 30 May Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 115 HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Reset Box Defect – Section 81 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594968193

Brookside, Northop Hall, Flintshire 30 May — 31 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Brookside, Northop Hall. Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011910014526253

Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire 30 May — 30 May Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: BRYN COCH LANE, JUNCTION WITH LON-Y-PARC AND JUNCTION WITH FFORDD DOLGOED Works description: DESILT FO SEWER LINE TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT BUILD UP FROM LINE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594958684

Eaton Grove, Saltney, Flintshire 30 May — 03 June Delays likely Road closure Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2 Works description: Boundary box Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) ) Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0028102/000012127370

Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire 28 May — 30 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: approx 9m north of 5 to approx 15 north east of 5 Works description: BUCKLEY 560173 – Overlay – Lay approx m of Duct 54/56 in to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW0T8PR01

Pinfold Lane, Alltami, Flintshire 30 May — 31 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Pinfold Lane, Alltami. WB offslip Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119100144750373

A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Int 2 Lane Sect, Ewloe, Flintshire 28 May — 29 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 between St David’s Interchange and Junction 33 – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011998155642972

A494 A494 Wb Ewloe Int 2 Lane Sect, Ewloe, Flintshire 28 May — 29 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 between Junction 33 and St David’s Interchange, Ewloe – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119981609221

A494 Eastbound Offslip A494 to A548 Roundabout, Sealand, Flintshire 30 May — 03 June Delays possible Lane closure Works location: ADJ TO 10 EAST BOUND OFFSLIP AA94 TO A548 ROUNDABOU SELAND , FLINTSHIRE Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594953810

A55 A55 Eb Brookside to Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire 29 May — 30 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 EB Brookside to Ewloe Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119100143234254

A55 A55 Eb Brookside to Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire 30 May — 31 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 EB Brookside to Ewloe Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119101104526783

A55 A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire 29 May — 30 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 WB Ewloe to Pinfold Lane Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119100143030507

A55 A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire 30 May — 31 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 WB Ewloe to Pinfold Lane Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011910110406760

B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire 28 May — 30 May Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: 52 CHURCH ROAD , BUCKLEY , FLINTSHIRE Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594957204

Chester Close, Shotton, Flintshire 28 May — 31 May Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: JNC CHESTER RD EAST Works description: TM NTOICE FOR TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY LINKED WITH XY253004000150520… Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: XY253004000150520/PTS2

Ffordd Dolgoed, Mold, Flintshire 30 May — 30 May Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: FFORDD DOLGOED , JUNCTION WITH BRYN COCH LANE, Works description: DESILT FO SEWER LINE TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT BUILD UP FROM LINE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594958684/02

Glynne Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 28 May — 30 May Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: Glynne Street – Various locations Works description: Remedial Reinstatement Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022802

Jubilee Street, Shotton, Flintshire 28 May — 31 May Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: JNC CHESTER RD EAST Works description: NOTICE FOR TRAFFILC LIGHT HEAD ONLY LINKED TO XY252004000150520… Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: XY253004000150520/PTS1