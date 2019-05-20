Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Notable roadworks this week:

Flintshire County Council will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing and associated works at B5129 Sandycroft at Chemistry Lane/Mancot Lane traffic lights starting on Friday 17 May 2019 for approximately one week.

The council says: “To facilitate the resurfacing, a road closure will be in place on Chemistry Lane and Mancot Lane with a signed diversion route. The B5129 Chester Road will operate under two way traffic lights.

Flintshire County Council and our contractor Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.”

If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com