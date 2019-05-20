Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

|
Roadworks
|
|A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
|20 May — 22 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: A494 Ruthin Road Gwernymynydd Clywd CH7 4AF
|Works description: Traffic management required for safe access to underground structures to provide cable for a new fibre connection.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CC8W00000IBYWJ9GTA3
|
|
|A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire
|20 May — 22 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: A5119 Ruthin Road Mold Clywd CH7 4AF
|Works description: Traffic management required for safe access to underground structures to provide cable for a new fibre connection.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CC8W00000IBYWJ9GTA4
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|21 May — 28 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: From Outside of Mollington Banastre Hotel to approx 262m SE on PARKGATE ROAD…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON 572914 – To build new FW joint box in…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW75LVV03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A55 A55 Broughton Retail Park Roundabout, Broughton, Flintshire
|20 May — 20 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 Broughton retail park roundabout
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Night works from 19:30 hrs to 23:00 hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD50119133115917542
|
|
|A55 A55 Eb Onslip Jct 36a Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
|20 May — 20 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 EB onslip jct 36A Broughton
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance – full slip closures on J36A EB onslip and J36A WB offslip
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119911554959
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36a, Broughton, Flintshire
|20 May — 20 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 WB offslip jct 36A Broughton
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance – full slip closures on J36A EB onslip and J36A WB offslip
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011991155610360
|
|
|B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|20 May — 20 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: CHURCH ROAD
|Works description: OVERHEAD line work
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW72002CHRD-1
|
|
|B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|21 May — 21 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Adjacent to 87
|Works description: LV WORKS ON OVERHEAD LINES AND POLE TO PREVENT LOSS OF SUPPLY.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW72002CHRD2
|
|
|B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|21 May — 21 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Outside 71
|Works description: LV WORKS ON OVERHEAD LINES TO PREVENT LOSS OF SUPPLY.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW72002CHRD2B
|
|
|B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|21 May — 31 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Area near to Volvo Garage – Road Crossings – Total Length approximately 175 metres
|Works description: Remedial reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12560022787
|
|
|Highfield Avenue, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
|21 May — 21 June
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: JUNC HIGHFIELD AVENUE/MOUNTAIN VIEW AVENUE – JUNC HIGHFIELD AVENUE/PARKAVENUE
|Works description: REPLACE 339M OF 4IN SI WITH 339M OF 75MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 54 SERVICES
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY450003001033965
|
|
|Knowle Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
|21 May — 21 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Opposite 1 The Mews
|Works description: LV WORKS ON OVERHEAD LINES TO PREVENT LOSS OF SUPPLY.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW72002CHRD2A
|
|
|Link Road Between Chester Road and A55t, Broughton, Flintshire
|20 May — 20 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 link road between Chester Road and Broughton
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Night works from 19:30 hrs to 23:00 hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD5011913311574392
|
|
|Parkway, Sealand, Flintshire
|22 May — 24 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: approx 36m ne from the junction of SIXTH AVENUE on PARKWAY
|Works description: SEALAND 661361 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in verge/carrigeway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWAKM942S01
|
|
|A494 A494 Junction B5444 to Junction A5119, Mold, Flintshire
|20 May — 22 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: A494 jnc B5444 to jnc A5119 Mold Clywd CH7 4AF
|Works description: Traffic management required for safe access to underground structures to provide cable for a new fibre connection.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CC8W00000IBYWJ9GT05
|
|
|A494 A494 Wb Ewloe Int 2 Lane Sect, Ewloe, Flintshire
|21 May — 22 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Between St David’s Park Interchange and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501199293618538
|
|
|
|
|A55 A55 Eb Northop to Brookside, Northop, Flintshire
|21 May — 22 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 between Junction 33 and St David’s Park Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501199293431614
|
|
|B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|20 May — 22 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 52 CHURCH ROAD , BUCKLEY , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594957204
|
|
|B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
|22 May — 24 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 6
|Works description: EXCAVATE MAINS SERVICE JOINTBAY AND TRACK IN VERGE FOR X 2 NEW SUPPLIES
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002613439188
|
|
|Blacon Hall Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|20 May — 21 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Outside 9 on BLACON HALL ROAD…
|Works description: CHESTER NORTH 44 – DSLAM 486165 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBTRN0LN02
|
|
|Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire
|20 May — 22 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Y BWTHYN, BRYN COCH LANE, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594928565
|
|
|Clifton Drive, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|20 May — 22 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 11…
|Works description: Boundary box Reset lid Carriageway type 4 (up to 0.5 MSA) Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000012100919
|
|
|Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
|20 May — 20 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: church road/drury lane junction
|Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start