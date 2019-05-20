News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Published: Monday, May 20th, 2019
Share:

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Notable roadworks this week:

Flintshire County Council will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing and associated works at B5129 Sandycroft at Chemistry Lane/Mancot Lane traffic lights starting on Friday 17 May 2019 for approximately one week.

The council says: “To facilitate the resurfacing, a road closure will be in place on Chemistry Lane and Mancot Lane with a signed diversion route.  The B5129 Chester Road will operate under two way traffic lights.

Flintshire County Council and our contractor Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.”

If spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

Roadworks
A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
20 May — 22 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: A494 Ruthin Road Gwernymynydd Clywd CH7 4AF
Works description: Traffic management required for safe access to underground structures to provide cable for a new fibre connection.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC8W00000IBYWJ9GTA3
A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire
20 May — 22 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: A5119 Ruthin Road Mold Clywd CH7 4AF
Works description: Traffic management required for safe access to underground structures to provide cable for a new fibre connection.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC8W00000IBYWJ9GTA4
A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
21 May — 28 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Outside of Mollington Banastre Hotel to approx 262m SE on PARKGATE ROAD
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON 572914 – To build new FW joint box in…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW75LVV03
A55 A55 Between Broughton Retail Park Roundabout and A5104 Broughton Roundabout, Broughton, Flintshire
20 May — 20 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 between Broughton retail park roundabout and A5104 Broughton roundabout
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Night works from 19:30 hrs to 23:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011913312529965
A55 A55 Between Broughton Retail Park Roundabout and A5104 Broughton Roundabout, Broughton, Flintshire
22 May — 22 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, between Broughton Retail Park Roundabout and A5104 Broughton Roundabout – Full carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 12:30hrs – Diversions in Place
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501199116421380
A55 A55 Broughton Retail Park Roundabout, Broughton, Flintshire
20 May — 20 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Broughton retail park roundabout
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Night works from 19:30 hrs to 23:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50119133115917542
A55 A55 Eb Onslip Jct 36a Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
20 May — 20 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 EB onslip jct 36A Broughton
Works description: Cyclic maintenance – full slip closures on J36A EB onslip and J36A WB offslip
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119911554959
A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36a, Broughton, Flintshire
20 May — 20 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 WB offslip jct 36A Broughton
Works description: Cyclic maintenance – full slip closures on J36A EB onslip and J36A WB offslip
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011991155610360
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
20 May — 20 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CHURCH ROAD
Works description: OVERHEAD line work
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002CHRD-1
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
21 May — 21 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Adjacent to 87
Works description: LV WORKS ON OVERHEAD LINES AND POLE TO PREVENT LOSS OF SUPPLY.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002CHRD2
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
21 May — 21 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 71
Works description: LV WORKS ON OVERHEAD LINES TO PREVENT LOSS OF SUPPLY.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002CHRD2B
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
21 May — 31 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Area near to Volvo Garage – Road Crossings – Total Length approximately 175 metres
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022787
Highfield Avenue, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
21 May — 21 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: JUNC HIGHFIELD AVENUE/MOUNTAIN VIEW AVENUE – JUNC HIGHFIELD AVENUE/PARKAVENUE
Works description: REPLACE 339M OF 4IN SI WITH 339M OF 75MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 54 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001033965
Knowle Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
21 May — 21 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite 1 The Mews
Works description: LV WORKS ON OVERHEAD LINES TO PREVENT LOSS OF SUPPLY.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002CHRD2A
Link Road Between Chester Road and A55t, Broughton, Flintshire
20 May — 20 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 link road between Chester Road and Broughton
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Night works from 19:30 hrs to 23:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011913311574392
Parkway, Sealand, Flintshire
22 May — 24 May
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: approx 36m ne from the junction of SIXTH AVENUE on PARKWAY
Works description: SEALAND 661361 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in verge/carrigeway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWAKM942S01
A494 A494 Junction B5444 to Junction A5119, Mold, Flintshire
20 May — 22 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: A494 jnc B5444 to jnc A5119 Mold Clywd CH7 4AF
Works description: Traffic management required for safe access to underground structures to provide cable for a new fibre connection.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC8W00000IBYWJ9GT05
A494 A494 Wb Ewloe Int 2 Lane Sect, Ewloe, Flintshire
21 May — 22 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Between St David’s Park Interchange and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501199293618538
A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
21 May — 23 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: HANRHYS HOUSE, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD
Works description: Non Household Meter Option Fit Made Grd
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594962023
A55 A55 Eb Northop to Brookside, Northop, Flintshire
21 May — 22 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 33 and St David’s Park Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501199293431614
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
20 May — 22 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 52 CHURCH ROAD , BUCKLEY , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594957204
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
22 May — 24 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6
Works description: EXCAVATE MAINS SERVICE JOINTBAY AND TRACK IN VERGE FOR X 2 NEW SUPPLIES
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002613439188
Blacon Hall Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
20 May — 21 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 9 on BLACON HALL ROAD
Works description: CHESTER NORTH 44 – DSLAM 486165 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBTRN0LN02
Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire
20 May — 22 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Y BWTHYN, BRYN COCH LANE, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594928565
Clifton Drive, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
20 May — 22 May
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 11…
Works description: Boundary box Reset lid Carriageway type 4 (up to 0.5 MSA) Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000012100919
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
20 May — 20 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: church road/drury lane junction
Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Proposals put forward for kidney treatment centre in Mold to reduce travelling distances for Flintshire patients

Plans entered to demolish six industrial units in Connah’s Quay and build to large warehouses

Roadworks causing lengthy delays on the A494 at Altami

Merseyside Police appeal to trace missing teenager who could be in Chester or Wrexham

Fifth time lucky for Flintshire’s Jade Jones with first World Championship win

Halton Curve: First direct train from North Wales to Liverpool in 40 years begins

Coleg Cambria students awarded medals for contribution to sport and their community

Hard-hitting film to protect vulnerable youngsters from evil drugs trade

New campaign encourages more men to consider career in nursing


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn