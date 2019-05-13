Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

|
Roadworks
|A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Loop From A55, Ewloe, Flintshire
|15 May — 16 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 36 to Junction 34 – Ewloe Loop – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted at A55, Junction 34 and exit at Junction 33 Northop Interchange Westbound Offslip, vehicles will then rejoin the A55 Eastbound carriageway via Junction 33 Eastbound Onslip continuing to Ewloe
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984122137833
|A494 A494 Eb Offslip to B5125 Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire
|15 May — 16 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A494, Eastbound Offslip to B5125, Ewloe
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will stay on the A494 to Plough Lane Aston, traffic will take the 1st left on the roundabout and turn left at T junction. Traffic will rejoin the A494 Westbound and exit at St David’s Ewloe Westbound
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984124627665
|A5104 Chester Road, Saltney, Flintshire
|13 May — 20 May
|Delays likely Lane closure
|Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION OF SANDY LANE
|Works description: EXCAVATION IN FOOTWAY TO REPAIR OPEN CIRCUIT FAULT AND POSSIBLE T-JOINT ON LINKBOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY1141510652-I
|A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
|15 May — 15 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: 137 CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: SEWER REPAIR AND LINING REQUIRED TO PREVENT BLOCKAGES / FLOODING
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594904634
|A55 A55 Eastbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
|14 May — 15 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Eastbound Offslip
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to Junction 38, Posthouse roundabout and return on the Westbound carriageway
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501198410531885
|A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
|14 May — 15 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 35 – Eastbound Onslip
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to St Davids, Ewloe and return on the Eastbound carriageway
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984104911637
|A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
|14 May — 15 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 35 – Westbound Offslip
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to St Davids, Ewloe and return on the Eastbound Carriageway
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984105016456
|A55 A55 Westbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
|14 May — 15 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Westbound Onslip
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD5011984105421337
|B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|14 May — 16 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 52 CHURCH ROAD , BUCKLEY , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594957204
|Darlington Crescent, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|13 May — 20 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: o/s 78 to 68,o/s 80 to adj 90,o/s 40 to 46,jct of smithy close to jct rakeway (via 2-38),o/s 1 to jc…
|Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 39.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN MED…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767G
|Darlington Crescent, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|13 May — 20 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: t rakeway (via3-39)
|Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 39.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN MED…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767G
|A55 A55 Eastbound Ewloe to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
|13 May — 14 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 34 to Junction 36 – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984102545807
|A55 A55 Eastbound Ewloe to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
|14 May — 15 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 34 to Junction 36 – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984102723700
|A55 A55 Eastbound Ewloe to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
|15 May — 16 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 34 to Junction 36 – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984122636703
|A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
|13 May — 14 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 36 to Junction 34 – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984102450656
|A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
|14 May — 15 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 36 to Junction 34 – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501198410286652
|A55 A55 Westbound A550 Junction 35 to Ewloe, Hawarden, Flintshire
|15 May — 16 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 36 to Junction 34 – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011984122552479
|Albert Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
|14 May — 17 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: YSTAD GOFFA COURT
|Works description: EXCAVATE 5M TRACK AND MAINS SERVICE JOINTBAY IN FOOTWAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002614143972
|Clayton Road, Mold, Flintshire
|13 May — 14 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: S/O DOLPHIN HOTEL, CLAYTON ROAD, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Reset Box Defect – Section 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594954586
|Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|14 May — 16 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 105 DEE ROAD , CONNAHS , QUAY , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: ocate Washout Hydrant By Excavation
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594958504
|King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
|13 May — 15 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 46, KING GEORGE STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594914786
|King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
|13 May — 15 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 93 KING GEORGE STREET , SHOTTON , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594961041
