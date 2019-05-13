Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Notable closures this week:

A planned periodic safety inspection of Flintshire Bridge will take place this week, the eastbound lane of the A548 Flintshire Bridge will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from 13 May to 15 May, with the westbound carriageway closure occurring between 15 and 17 May 2019 – more here http://www.deeside.com/safety-inspection-work-next-week-will-see-lane-closures-on-a548-across-flintshire-bridge/

A494/A55 J34 : Both directions : Ewloe to Queensferry : Road closed : Roadworks : Local diversions in place 15/05/19 to 17/05/19 between 1930-0700 : more here traffic.wales/road-traffic-alerts/guidrnmda2019074416

If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com