Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Published: Monday, May 13th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Notable closures this week:

A planned periodic safety inspection of Flintshire Bridge will take place this week, the eastbound lane of the A548 Flintshire Bridge will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from 13 May to 15 May, with the westbound carriageway closure occurring between 15 and 17 May 2019 – more here http://www.deeside.com/safety-inspection-work-next-week-will-see-lane-closures-on-a548-across-flintshire-bridge/

A494/A55 J34 : Both directions : Ewloe to Queensferry : Road closed : Roadworks : Local diversions in place 15/05/19 to 17/05/19 between 1930-0700 : more here traffic.wales/road-traffic-alerts/guidrnmda2019074416

If spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Roadworks
A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Loop From A55, Ewloe, Flintshire
15 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 36 to Junction 34 – Ewloe Loop – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted at A55, Junction 34 and exit at Junction 33 Northop Interchange Westbound Offslip, vehicles will then rejoin the A55 Eastbound carriageway via Junction 33 Eastbound Onslip continuing to Ewloe
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984122137833
A494 A494 Eb Offslip to B5125 Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire
15 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Eastbound Offslip to B5125, Ewloe
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will stay on the A494 to Plough Lane Aston, traffic will take the 1st left on the roundabout and turn left at T junction. Traffic will rejoin the A494 Westbound and exit at St David’s Ewloe Westbound
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984124627665
A5104 Chester Road, Saltney, Flintshire
13 May — 20 May
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION OF SANDY LANE
Works description: EXCAVATION IN FOOTWAY TO REPAIR OPEN CIRCUIT FAULT AND POSSIBLE T-JOINT ON LINKBOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY1141510652-I
A548,B5129 Phase 4 Roundabout Dip to B5129 Westbound, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
15 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Flintshire Bridge
Works description: Highway maintenance
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002640
A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
15 May — 15 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 137 CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: SEWER REPAIR AND LINING REQUIRED TO PREVENT BLOCKAGES / FLOODING
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594904634
A548 Phase 4 Roundabout Dip to B5129 Eastbound, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
13 May — 14 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Flintshire Bridge
Works description: Highway maintenance
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002639
A55 A55 Eastbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
14 May — 15 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Eastbound Offslip
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to Junction 38, Posthouse roundabout and return on the Westbound carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501198410531885
A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
14 May — 15 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 35 – Eastbound Onslip
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to St Davids, Ewloe and return on the Eastbound carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984104911637
A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
14 May — 15 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 35 – Westbound Offslip
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to St Davids, Ewloe and return on the Eastbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984105016456
A55 A55 Westbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
14 May — 15 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Westbound Onslip
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011984105421337
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
14 May — 16 May
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 52 CHURCH ROAD , BUCKLEY , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594957204
Darlington Crescent, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
13 May — 20 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: o/s 78 to 68,o/s 80 to adj 90,o/s 40 to 46,jct of smithy close to jct rakeway (via 2-38),o/s 1 to jc…
Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 39.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN MED…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767G
Darlington Crescent, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
13 May — 20 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: t rakeway (via3-39)
Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 39.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN MED…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767G
A55 A55 Eastbound Ewloe to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
13 May — 14 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 34 to Junction 36 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984102545807
A55 A55 Eastbound Ewloe to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
14 May — 15 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 34 to Junction 36 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984102723700
A55 A55 Eastbound Ewloe to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
15 May — 16 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 34 to Junction 36 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984122636703
A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
13 May — 14 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 36 to Junction 34 – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984102450656
A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
14 May — 15 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 36 to Junction 34 – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501198410286652
A55 A55 Westbound A550 Junction 35 to Ewloe, Hawarden, Flintshire
15 May — 16 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 36 to Junction 34 – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011984122552479
Albert Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
14 May — 17 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: YSTAD GOFFA COURT
Works description: EXCAVATE 5M TRACK AND MAINS SERVICE JOINTBAY IN FOOTWAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002614143972
Clayton Road, Mold, Flintshire
13 May — 14 May
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: S/O DOLPHIN HOTEL, CLAYTON ROAD, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Reset Box Defect – Section 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594954586
Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
14 May — 16 May
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 105 DEE ROAD , CONNAHS , QUAY , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: ocate Washout Hydrant By Excavation
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594958504
King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
13 May — 15 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46, KING GEORGE STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594914786
King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
13 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 93 KING GEORGE STREET , SHOTTON , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594961041
 

 

