   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Published: Monday, Feb 4th, 2019
Share:

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

Our interactive map (below) also has the very latest roadworks and traffic disruption information. (zoom/move in for info)


Roadworks
A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Loop to A55, Ewloe, Flintshire
06 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Junction 34 Ewloe Loop – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 19:00hrs and 01:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011931142754769
A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
04 February — 04 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernmynydd
Works description: Gully emptying.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011931145513895
A525 A525 Pentre Llanrhaeadr Crossroads to Three Sisters Corner, Llanrhaeadr, Denbigh, Denbighshire
06 February — 08 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROXIMATELY 70 m NORTH OF NUMBER 1, MAESYRHWYLFA…
Works description: INSTALL NEW SERVICE CONNECTION…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE12594853782
A550
04 February — 05 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total .
Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works.
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 93110
A550
05 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total .
Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works.
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 93110
B5129 Flint Road, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire
04 February — 06 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 143M NORTH OF SUNDAY SCHOOL, FLINT ROAD
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500259092900
B5133 Hooton Road, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 08 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junc with Mill Lane to junc with Hawthorne Drive, on Hooton Road…
Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE FW/CW/Verge…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY49
B5133 Neston Road, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 08 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF DAMHEAD LANE ALONG NESTON RD TO JUNCTION OF MILL LN…
Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE in FW/CW/Verge…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY46
B5432,A5026 Halkyn Road, Holywell, Flintshire
04 February — 05 February
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Approx 57m SE from opp junc CROSS ROADS on HALKYN ROAD
Works description: HOLYWELL 600830 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole (s) in fw to facilitate overhead spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWRM9UX01
Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 04 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: opp 55
Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT…
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY003RB2100200024E
Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 04 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 55
Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT…
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY003RB2100200024E
Marshlands Road, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
06 February — 06 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: MARSHLANDS ROAD JUNCTION WITH CONISTON ROAD…
Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND SURVEY OF PIPES…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE12594811402
Melbourne Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 04 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction of WESTERN AVENUE on MELBOURNE ROAD…
Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works. Portable…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG02
Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 04 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PH-PINE CONE COTTAGES…
Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT…
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY003RB2100200024
The Green, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 22 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: The Green – From Mellock Lane Junction…
Works description: Installation of Foul & Surface Water Sewers…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE1193288137/05
Tyeugrain Junction to B5123 Junction, Rhosesmor, Flintshire
04 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OUTSIDE PANT-Y-TERFYN
Works description: Renew Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594850846
Western Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 04 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside 80 on WESTERN AVENUE…
Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx 1m…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG01
A540 Parkgate Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 11 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PARKGATE ROAD SOUTH
Works description: FOR KERBING WORK AND RESURFACING…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00005364
A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
05 February — 07 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From outside 227 CHESTER ROAD to outside 241 CHESTER ROAD
Works description: FLINT – 591987 – THIS JOB IS TO CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGE(S) LOCATED BETWEEN JRF10 AND DSLAM. BLOCKAGE IS AT A DISTANCE OF 12M FROM JRF10 ON Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWK8JEJ01
A55
04 February — 05 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A55 Westbound – Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: A55 Westbound Junction 38 – 36A Lane 1 closed due to horticultural works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 94292
A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 31 to Pantasaph, Holywell, Flintshire
05 February — 06 February
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 31 to Pantasaph – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 01:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011931141414994
A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire
04 February — 05 February
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, County Boundary (Broughton) to Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Soft Estate Works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 04:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119241644384
B5441 Drome Corner West Roundabout Off A548, Sealand, Flintshire
05 February — 07 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE GATEWAY TO WALES HOTEL
Works description: LOCATE FIRE HYDRANT BY EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594504708
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
05 February — 11 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SIDE OF 103
Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY FOR UNDERGROUND ELECTRICAL SERVICE CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0022100238283
Chevron Hey, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 04 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction of WESTERN AVENUE on CHEVRON HEY…
Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works. Portable t…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG03
Coniston Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
06 February — 06 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CONISTON ROAD JUNCTION WITH MARSHLANDS ROAD…
Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND SURVEY OF PIPES…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE12594811402/01
Damhead Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junc with Hanns Hall Lane to approx 35m south on Damhead Lane…
Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – to provide bt fibre in FW/CW/Verge…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY47
Glynnedale Park, Hawarden, Flintshire
05 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: GLYNNDALE PARK JUNTION WITH WOOD LANE
Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE AND STRUCTURAL SURVEY
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594818284/01
Gwernaffield Road to Bryn Garmon Junction, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
05 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TY GWYN TO MOEL VIEW
Works description: WORKS TO REPLACE ELECTRICITY POLES
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW71803LOGHE
Gwernaffield Road to Bryn Garmon Junction, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
06 February — 06 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LLANERCH
Works description: WORK ON OVERHEAD ELECTRICITY WIRES
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW71803RBRYNF
Kinnerton Lane, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire
04 February — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Near Footpath 5. Works on KINNERTON LANE.
Works description: Excavate and install approx 27m new electric cable in verge. E: 332852 N: 361758 – E: 332830 N: 361766
Responsibility for works: FULCRUM ELECTRICAL ASSETS LIMITED
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: A4001NSA00021883
Ledsham Hall Lane, Ledsham, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from the junction Ledsham Hall lane to outside cross lanes Farm….
Works description: 572514-Hooton- To provide BT fibre…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW6JHEJ16
Ledsham Lane, Ledsham, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the Junction to Ledsham Lane to outside the dairy farm….
Works description: 572514-Hooton- To provide BT fibre…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW6JHEJ18
Little Mountain Road, Buckley, Flintshire
04 February — 15 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: footway to buckley station
Works description: EXCAVATE1JOINT BAY 98 METRE TRENCH IN footpath /verge FOR UNDERGROUND ELECTRICAL SERVICE CONNECTION / DISCONNECTION.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002613673407
Lydiate Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junct with Hanns Hall Lane heading northwards for 160m on Lydiate Lane…
Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – to provide bt fibre in FW/CW/Verge…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY48
Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
04 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 46
Works description: PLANNED REPLACEMENT OF LINK BOX LID & FRAME.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0302100349185
Mill Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junc with Hooton Lane to outside of Farm Cottage on Mill Lane…
Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE in FW/CW/Verge…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY50
Richmond Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
05 February — 07 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 82
Works description: RESET/RENEW COVER & FRAME TO FIRE HYDRANT – RECHARGE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594720810
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
05 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WOOD LANE JUNTION WITH GLYNNDALE PARK
Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE AND STRUCTURAL SURVEY
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594818284
A5032 Chester Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
06 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 105 CHESTER ROAD WHITBY ELLESMERE PORT CH65 6SB…
Works description: CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN FOOTWAY …
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNNMRE/100268080
A5032 Chester Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
06 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: 2a
Works description: EXCAVATE IN FW TO REPLACE LINKBOX FOLLOWED BY BACKFILL AND REIN…
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: GY03011182092
A540 Parkgate Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM 12- 7
Works description: EXCAVATE 2 X JOINT BAYS AND 80M TRACK IN FOOTWAY FOR CONNECTION WORKS WITH REINSTATEMENT…
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: GY0229200058699
Benty Heath Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
05 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VERGE OUTSIDE THE PADDOCK…
Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1283797
Black Lion Lane, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
05 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Column 2, Outside 8-10…
Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE45000022497
Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE STOKERS STORE (2), OUTSIDE ALDI , 5…
Works description: EXCAVATE DISCONNECTION JOINTBAY IN FOOTWAY…
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: GY0022100257513
Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NEW HOUSES ON CHAPEL ST/PINEWOOD OPP GARNETT CLOSE CONNAHSQUAY CH54SG
Works description: 601174 – CONNAHS QUAY – WORKS TO INSTALL JB23 IN F/W
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWT1LVK02
Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
04 February — 04 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: SCHOOL COTTAGE
Works description: EXCAVATING JOINTBAY IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW71803LOGGE
Church to A5026 Moorlands, Gorsedd, Flintshire
04 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE Bryneithin
Works description: CLEAR BLOCKAGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W00000000L2C/186
Drake Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
06 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 63 DRAKE ROAD NESTON CH64 9TN…
Works description: INSTALL TEE IN FOOTWAY …
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNNMRE/100268075
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
04 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 1
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594868225
Friars Court, Hawarden, Flintshire
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAND ADJACENT NO 10 FRAIRS COURT
Works description: 607032 – HAWARDEN – LAY 18M OF NEW DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBY1D5EK02
Karen Way, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
05 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Column 5, Outside 26-28…
Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE45000022496
Mollington Court, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 11 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Column 8, Outside 8
Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE45000022503
Moorside Avenue, Parkgate, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 11 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Column 8, Outside 37
Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE45000022501
Pooltown Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
04 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 144 NEAR ROUNDABOUT…
Works description: Remedial Works Following Defect Inspection. REWORK PIN KERBS IN FOOTWAY…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: AZ0091000580048
Sebring Avenue, Northop Hall, Flintshire
05 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594149854
Sutton Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
05 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 16
Works description: REBUILD VALVE CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594816597
Wetherby Way, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUM 94
Works description: Works to rectify defect…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1220730

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Housing plans for fire hit Shotton social club site would be ‘no good’ for community

Coup for Chester’s Storyhouse as leading actor Rose McGowan set to headline Women festival

Owner of historic Buckley music venue objects to extra care facility plans

Gateway to Wales hotel site goes on market for £500,000

Saltney: Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences and assaulting a police officer

Deeside based ConvaTec donates thousands of pounds to Boys and Girls Club of Wales

Connah’s Quay: “lucky no one was seriously hurt“ after van hits house in early hours of Sunday morning

Politicians voice opposition to fire authority reforms

Deeside trailer maker helps steer F1 star to success in Arctic rally


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn