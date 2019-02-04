Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

|Roadworks
|
|A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Loop to A55, Ewloe, Flintshire
|06 February — 07 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A494, Junction 34 Ewloe Loop – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 19:00hrs and 01:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD5011931142754769
|
|
|A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
|04 February — 04 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernmynydd
|Works description: Gully emptying.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011931145513895
|
|
|
|
|A550
|04 February — 05 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total .
|Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works.
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 93110
|
|
|A550
|05 February — 06 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total .
|Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works.
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 93110
|
|
|B5129 Flint Road, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire
|04 February — 06 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: APPROX 143M NORTH OF SUNDAY SCHOOL, FLINT ROAD
|Works description: Replace 1 existing pole
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006TI002AP500259092900
|
|
|B5133 Hooton Road, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 08 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: From the junc with Mill Lane to junc with Hawthorne Drive, on Hooton Road…
|Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE FW/CW/Verge…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY49
|
|
|B5133 Neston Road, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 08 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF DAMHEAD LANE ALONG NESTON RD TO JUNCTION OF MILL LN…
|Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE in FW/CW/Verge…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY46
|
|
|B5432,A5026 Halkyn Road, Holywell, Flintshire
|04 February — 05 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Approx 57m SE from opp junc CROSS ROADS on HALKYN ROAD
|Works description: HOLYWELL 600830 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole (s) in fw to facilitate overhead spine cabling works.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWRM9UX01
|
|
|Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 04 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: opp 55
|Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT…
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY003RB2100200024E
|
|
|Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 04 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: 55
|Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT…
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY003RB2100200024E
|
|
|Marshlands Road, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|06 February — 06 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: MARSHLANDS ROAD JUNCTION WITH CONISTON ROAD…
|Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND SURVEY OF PIPES…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE12594811402
|
|
|Melbourne Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 04 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: At the junction of WESTERN AVENUE on MELBOURNE ROAD…
|Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works. Portable…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG02
|
|
|Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 04 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: PH-PINE CONE COTTAGES…
|Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT…
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY003RB2100200024
|
|
|The Green, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 22 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: The Green – From Mellock Lane Junction…
|Works description: Installation of Foul & Surface Water Sewers…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE1193288137/05
|
|
|Tyeugrain Junction to B5123 Junction, Rhosesmor, Flintshire
|04 February — 06 February
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: OUTSIDE PANT-Y-TERFYN
|Works description: Renew Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594850846
|
|
|Western Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 04 February
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: outside 80 on WESTERN AVENUE…
|Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx 1m…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG01
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 11 March
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: PARKGATE ROAD SOUTH
|Works description: FOR KERBING WORK AND RESURFACING…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00005364
|
|
|A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
|05 February — 07 February
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: From outside 227 CHESTER ROAD to outside 241 CHESTER ROAD
|Works description: FLINT – 591987 – THIS JOB IS TO CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGE(S) LOCATED BETWEEN JRF10 AND DSLAM. BLOCKAGE IS AT A DISTANCE OF 12M FROM JRF10 ON Footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWK8JEJ01
|
|
|A55
|04 February — 05 February
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: A55 Westbound – Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
|Works description: A55 Westbound Junction 38 – 36A Lane 1 closed due to horticultural works
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 94292
|
|
|A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 31 to Pantasaph, Holywell, Flintshire
|05 February — 06 February
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 31 to Pantasaph – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 01:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD5011931141414994
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire
|04 February — 05 February
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, County Boundary (Broughton) to Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Soft Estate Works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 04:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119241644384
|
|
|B5441 Drome Corner West Roundabout Off A548, Sealand, Flintshire
|05 February — 07 February
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE GATEWAY TO WALES HOTEL
|Works description: LOCATE FIRE HYDRANT BY EXCAVATION
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594504708
|
|
|B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
|05 February — 11 February
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: SIDE OF 103
|Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY FOR UNDERGROUND ELECTRICAL SERVICE CONNECTION
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0022100238283
|
|
|Chevron Hey, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 04 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: At the junction of WESTERN AVENUE on CHEVRON HEY…
|Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works. Portable t…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG03
|
|
|Coniston Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|06 February — 06 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: CONISTON ROAD JUNCTION WITH MARSHLANDS ROAD…
|Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND SURVEY OF PIPES…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE12594811402/01
|
|
|Damhead Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 08 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: From the junc with Hanns Hall Lane to approx 35m south on Damhead Lane…
|Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – to provide bt fibre in FW/CW/Verge…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY47
|
|
|Glynnedale Park, Hawarden, Flintshire
|05 February — 05 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: GLYNNDALE PARK JUNTION WITH WOOD LANE
|Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE AND STRUCTURAL SURVEY
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594818284/01
|
|
|Gwernaffield Road to Bryn Garmon Junction, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
|05 February — 05 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: TY GWYN TO MOEL VIEW
|Works description: WORKS TO REPLACE ELECTRICITY POLES
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW71803LOGHE
|
|
|Gwernaffield Road to Bryn Garmon Junction, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
|06 February — 06 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: LLANERCH
|Works description: WORK ON OVERHEAD ELECTRICITY WIRES
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW71803RBRYNF
|
|
|Kinnerton Lane, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire
|04 February — 13 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Near Footpath 5. Works on KINNERTON LANE.
|Works description: Excavate and install approx 27m new electric cable in verge. E: 332852 N: 361758 – E: 332830 N: 361766
|Responsibility for works: FULCRUM ELECTRICAL ASSETS LIMITED
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: A4001NSA00021883
|
|
|Ledsham Hall Lane, Ledsham, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 05 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: from the junction Ledsham Hall lane to outside cross lanes Farm….
|Works description: 572514-Hooton- To provide BT fibre…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW6JHEJ16
|
|
|Ledsham Lane, Ledsham, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 05 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: From the Junction to Ledsham Lane to outside the dairy farm….
|Works description: 572514-Hooton- To provide BT fibre…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW6JHEJ18
|
|
|Little Mountain Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|04 February — 15 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: footway to buckley station
|Works description: EXCAVATE1JOINT BAY 98 METRE TRENCH IN footpath /verge FOR UNDERGROUND ELECTRICAL SERVICE CONNECTION / DISCONNECTION.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002613673407
|
|
|Lydiate Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 08 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: From the junct with Hanns Hall Lane heading northwards for 160m on Lydiate Lane…
|Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – to provide bt fibre in FW/CW/Verge…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY48
|
|
|Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
|04 February — 05 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: 46
|Works description: PLANNED REPLACEMENT OF LINK BOX LID & FRAME.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0302100349185
|
|
|Mill Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 08 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: From the junc with Hooton Lane to outside of Farm Cottage on Mill Lane…
|Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE in FW/CW/Verge…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY50
|
|
|Richmond Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|05 February — 07 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 82
|Works description: RESET/RENEW COVER & FRAME TO FIRE HYDRANT – RECHARGE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594720810
|
|
|Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
|05 February — 05 February
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: WOOD LANE JUNTION WITH GLYNNDALE PARK
|Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE AND STRUCTURAL SURVEY
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594818284
|
|
|A5032 Chester Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|06 February — 07 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/S 105 CHESTER ROAD WHITBY ELLESMERE PORT CH65 6SB…
|Works description: CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN FOOTWAY …
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNNMRE/100268080
|
|
|A5032 Chester Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|06 February — 12 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: 2a
|Works description: EXCAVATE IN FW TO REPLACE LINKBOX FOLLOWED BY BACKFILL AND REIN…
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: GY03011182092
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 15 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: FROM 12- 7
|Works description: EXCAVATE 2 X JOINT BAYS AND 80M TRACK IN FOOTWAY FOR CONNECTION WORKS WITH REINSTATEMENT…
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: GY0229200058699
|
|
|Benty Heath Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|05 February — 07 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: VERGE OUTSIDE THE PADDOCK…
|Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
|Responsibility for works: United Utilities
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1283797
|
|
|Black Lion Lane, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|05 February — 12 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: Column 2, Outside 8-10…
|Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE45000022497
|
|
|Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 08 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPPOSITE STOKERS STORE (2), OUTSIDE ALDI , 5…
|Works description: EXCAVATE DISCONNECTION JOINTBAY IN FOOTWAY…
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: GY0022100257513
|
|
|Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|06 February — 08 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/S NEW HOUSES ON CHAPEL ST/PINEWOOD OPP GARNETT CLOSE CONNAHSQUAY CH54SG
|Works description: 601174 – CONNAHS QUAY – WORKS TO INSTALL JB23 IN F/W
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWT1LVK02
|
|
|Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
|04 February — 04 February
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: SCHOOL COTTAGE
|Works description: EXCAVATING JOINTBAY IN FOOTWAY
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW71803LOGGE
|
|
|Church to A5026 Moorlands, Gorsedd, Flintshire
|04 February — 06 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE Bryneithin
|Works description: CLEAR BLOCKAGE
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005KL1W00000000L2C/186
|
|
|Drake Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|06 February — 07 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/S 63 DRAKE ROAD NESTON CH64 9TN…
|Works description: INSTALL TEE IN FOOTWAY …
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNNMRE/100268075
|
|
|Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
|04 February — 06 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 1
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594868225
|
|
|Friars Court, Hawarden, Flintshire
|06 February — 08 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: LAND ADJACENT NO 10 FRAIRS COURT
|Works description: 607032 – HAWARDEN – LAY 18M OF NEW DUCT IN FOOTWAY
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBY1D5EK02
|
|
|Karen Way, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|05 February — 12 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: Column 5, Outside 26-28…
|Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE45000022496
|
|
|Mollington Court, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 11 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: Column 8, Outside 8
|Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE45000022503
|
|
|Moorside Avenue, Parkgate, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 11 February
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: Column 8, Outside 37
|Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE45000022501
|
|
|Pooltown Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
|04 February — 06 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE 144 NEAR ROUNDABOUT…
|Works description: Remedial Works Following Defect Inspection. REWORK PIN KERBS IN FOOTWAY…
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: AZ0091000580048
|
|
|Sebring Avenue, Northop Hall, Flintshire
|05 February — 07 February
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
|Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594149854
|
|
|Sutton Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|05 February — 07 February
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 16
|Works description: REBUILD VALVE CHAMBER
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594816597
|
|