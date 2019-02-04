Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks

A494 A494 Eb Ewloe Loop to A55, Ewloe, Flintshire 06 February — 07 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494, Junction 34 Ewloe Loop – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 19:00hrs and 01:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011931142754769

A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire 04 February — 04 February Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernmynydd Works description: Gully emptying. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011931145513895

A525 A525 Pentre Llanrhaeadr Crossroads to Three Sisters Corner, Llanrhaeadr, Denbigh, Denbighshire 06 February — 08 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: APPROXIMATELY 70 m NORTH OF NUMBER 1, MAESYRHWYLFA… Works description: INSTALL NEW SERVICE CONNECTION… Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PE12594853782

A550 04 February — 05 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total . Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works. Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 93110

A550 05 February — 06 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total . Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works. Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 93110

B5129 Flint Road, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire 04 February — 06 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: APPROX 143M NORTH OF SUNDAY SCHOOL, FLINT ROAD Works description: Replace 1 existing pole Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006TI002AP500259092900

B5133 Hooton Road, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 08 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: From the junc with Mill Lane to junc with Hawthorne Drive, on Hooton Road… Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE FW/CW/Verge… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY49

B5133 Neston Road, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 08 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF DAMHEAD LANE ALONG NESTON RD TO JUNCTION OF MILL LN… Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE in FW/CW/Verge… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY46

B5432,A5026 Halkyn Road, Holywell, Flintshire 04 February — 05 February Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Approx 57m SE from opp junc CROSS ROADS on HALKYN ROAD Works description: HOLYWELL 600830 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole (s) in fw to facilitate overhead spine cabling works. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWRM9UX01

Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 04 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: opp 55 Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT… Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY003RB2100200024E

Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 04 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: 55 Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT… Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY003RB2100200024E

Marshlands Road, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 06 February — 06 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: MARSHLANDS ROAD JUNCTION WITH CONISTON ROAD… Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND SURVEY OF PIPES… Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PE12594811402

Melbourne Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 04 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: At the junction of WESTERN AVENUE on MELBOURNE ROAD… Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works. Portable… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG02

Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 04 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: PH-PINE CONE COTTAGES… Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT… Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY003RB2100200024

The Green, Little Neston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 22 February Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: The Green – From Mellock Lane Junction… Works description: Installation of Foul & Surface Water Sewers… Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PE1193288137/05

Tyeugrain Junction to B5123 Junction, Rhosesmor, Flintshire 04 February — 06 February Delays likely Road closure Works location: OUTSIDE PANT-Y-TERFYN Works description: Renew Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594850846

Western Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 04 February Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: outside 80 on WESTERN AVENUE… Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx 1m… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG01

A540 Parkgate Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 11 March Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: PARKGATE ROAD SOUTH Works description: FOR KERBING WORK AND RESURFACING… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00005364

A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire 05 February — 07 February Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: From outside 227 CHESTER ROAD to outside 241 CHESTER ROAD Works description: FLINT – 591987 – THIS JOB IS TO CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGE(S) LOCATED BETWEEN JRF10 AND DSLAM. BLOCKAGE IS AT A DISTANCE OF 12M FROM JRF10 ON Footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWK8JEJ01

A55 04 February — 05 February Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: A55 Westbound – Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed. Works description: A55 Westbound Junction 38 – 36A Lane 1 closed due to horticultural works Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 94292

A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 31 to Pantasaph, Holywell, Flintshire 05 February — 06 February Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55, Junction 31 to Pantasaph – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 01:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011931141414994

A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire 04 February — 05 February Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55, County Boundary (Broughton) to Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Soft Estate Works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 04:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119241644384

B5441 Drome Corner West Roundabout Off A548, Sealand, Flintshire 05 February — 07 February Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE GATEWAY TO WALES HOTEL Works description: LOCATE FIRE HYDRANT BY EXCAVATION Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594504708

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire 05 February — 11 February Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: SIDE OF 103 Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY FOR UNDERGROUND ELECTRICAL SERVICE CONNECTION Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0022100238283

Chevron Hey, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 04 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: At the junction of WESTERN AVENUE on CHEVRON HEY… Works description: CHESTER NORTH 563911 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works. Portable t… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBW1PAAG03

Coniston Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 06 February — 06 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: CONISTON ROAD JUNCTION WITH MARSHLANDS ROAD… Works description: DESILT OF SEWER AND SURVEY OF PIPES… Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PE12594811402/01

Damhead Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 08 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: From the junc with Hanns Hall Lane to approx 35m south on Damhead Lane… Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – to provide bt fibre in FW/CW/Verge… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY47

Glynnedale Park, Hawarden, Flintshire 05 February — 05 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: GLYNNDALE PARK JUNTION WITH WOOD LANE Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE AND STRUCTURAL SURVEY Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594818284/01

Gwernaffield Road to Bryn Garmon Junction, Gwernaffield, Flintshire 05 February — 05 February Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: TY GWYN TO MOEL VIEW Works description: WORKS TO REPLACE ELECTRICITY POLES Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW71803LOGHE

Gwernaffield Road to Bryn Garmon Junction, Gwernaffield, Flintshire 06 February — 06 February Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: LLANERCH Works description: WORK ON OVERHEAD ELECTRICITY WIRES Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW71803RBRYNF

Kinnerton Lane, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire 04 February — 13 February Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Near Footpath 5. Works on KINNERTON LANE. Works description: Excavate and install approx 27m new electric cable in verge. E: 332852 N: 361758 – E: 332830 N: 361766 Responsibility for works: FULCRUM ELECTRICAL ASSETS LIMITED Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: A4001NSA00021883

Ledsham Hall Lane, Ledsham, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 05 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: from the junction Ledsham Hall lane to outside cross lanes Farm…. Works description: 572514-Hooton- To provide BT fibre… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW6JHEJ16

Ledsham Lane, Ledsham, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 05 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: From the Junction to Ledsham Lane to outside the dairy farm…. Works description: 572514-Hooton- To provide BT fibre… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW6JHEJ18

Little Mountain Road, Buckley, Flintshire 04 February — 15 February Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: footway to buckley station Works description: EXCAVATE1JOINT BAY 98 METRE TRENCH IN footpath /verge FOR UNDERGROUND ELECTRICAL SERVICE CONNECTION / DISCONNECTION. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY002613673407

Lydiate Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 08 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: From the junct with Hanns Hall Lane heading northwards for 160m on Lydiate Lane… Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – to provide bt fibre in FW/CW/Verge… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY48

Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire 04 February — 05 February Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: 46 Works description: PLANNED REPLACEMENT OF LINK BOX LID & FRAME. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0302100349185

Mill Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 08 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: From the junc with Hooton Lane to outside of Farm Cottage on Mill Lane… Works description: 427683 BROMBOROUGH – TO PROVIDE BT FIBRE in FW/CW/Verge… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00IBR81RWY50

Richmond Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 05 February — 07 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 82 Works description: RESET/RENEW COVER & FRAME TO FIRE HYDRANT – RECHARGE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594720810

Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire 05 February — 05 February Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: WOOD LANE JUNTION WITH GLYNNDALE PARK Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE AND STRUCTURAL SURVEY Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594818284

A5032 Chester Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 06 February — 07 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: O/S 105 CHESTER ROAD WHITBY ELLESMERE PORT CH65 6SB… Works description: CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN FOOTWAY … Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NNNMRE/100268080

A5032 Chester Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 06 February — 12 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: 2a Works description: EXCAVATE IN FW TO REPLACE LINKBOX FOLLOWED BY BACKFILL AND REIN… Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: GY03011182092

A540 Parkgate Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 15 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: FROM 12- 7 Works description: EXCAVATE 2 X JOINT BAYS AND 80M TRACK IN FOOTWAY FOR CONNECTION WORKS WITH REINSTATEMENT… Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: GY0229200058699

Benty Heath Lane, Willaston, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 05 February — 07 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: VERGE OUTSIDE THE PADDOCK… Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig… Responsibility for works: United Utilities Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: HZ087ORG/SA-1283797

Black Lion Lane, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 05 February — 12 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Column 2, Outside 8-10… Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE45000022497

Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 08 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPPOSITE STOKERS STORE (2), OUTSIDE ALDI , 5… Works description: EXCAVATE DISCONNECTION JOINTBAY IN FOOTWAY… Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: GY0022100257513

Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 06 February — 08 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: O/S NEW HOUSES ON CHAPEL ST/PINEWOOD OPP GARNETT CLOSE CONNAHSQUAY CH54SG Works description: 601174 – CONNAHS QUAY – WORKS TO INSTALL JB23 IN F/W Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWT1LVK02

Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire 04 February — 04 February Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: SCHOOL COTTAGE Works description: EXCAVATING JOINTBAY IN FOOTWAY Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW71803LOGGE

Church to A5026 Moorlands, Gorsedd, Flintshire 04 February — 06 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE Bryneithin Works description: CLEAR BLOCKAGE Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005KL1W00000000L2C/186

Drake Road, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 06 February — 07 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: O/S 63 DRAKE ROAD NESTON CH64 9TN… Works description: INSTALL TEE IN FOOTWAY … Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NNNMRE/100268075

Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire 04 February — 06 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 1 Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594868225

Friars Court, Hawarden, Flintshire 06 February — 08 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: LAND ADJACENT NO 10 FRAIRS COURT Works description: 607032 – HAWARDEN – LAY 18M OF NEW DUCT IN FOOTWAY Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBY1D5EK02

Karen Way, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 05 February — 12 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Column 5, Outside 26-28… Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE45000022496

Mollington Court, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 11 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Column 8, Outside 8 Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE45000022503

Moorside Avenue, Parkgate, Neston, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 11 February Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Column 8, Outside 37 Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE45000022501

Pooltown Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester 04 February — 06 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE 144 NEAR ROUNDABOUT… Works description: Remedial Works Following Defect Inspection. REWORK PIN KERBS IN FOOTWAY… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: AZ0091000580048

Sebring Avenue, Northop Hall, Flintshire 05 February — 07 February Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4 Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594149854

Sutton Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 05 February — 07 February Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 16 Works description: REBUILD VALVE CHAMBER Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594816597