Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
A5118 A5118 Roundabout to Plas Major Lane A550, Padeswood, Flintshire
06 January — 30 January
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: Padeswood Railway Bridge
Works description: Preparation work and painting of structure – Working times 21:00 to 06:00 only
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
06 January — 10 January
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TY BANC CERRIG, A5119 DUAL SECTION TO NEW BRIGHTON LIGHT, NEW BRIGHTON, FLINTSHIRE.
Works description: Domestic Fire Supply\Sprinkler
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A541 Chester Road, Mold, Flintshire
06 January — 06 January
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS,CARTREF,CHESTER ROAD, MOLD CH7 1 UQ
Works description: MOLD 611933 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in foot way
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5125 Stamford Way, Ewloe, Flintshire
06 January — 07 January
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S STAMFORD WAY FARM, EWLOE, CH53BZ
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Network.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5127 Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
06 January — 09 January
Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: ISOLATION IN FOOTPATH O/S 14-14A MILL LANE
Works description: ISOLATING SERVICE 1M PUBLIC
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
06 January — 06 January
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH MAUDE STREET, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Reset Box Defect
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Black Brook, Soughton, Flintshire
06 January — 07 January
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: FROM CORTON WOOD TO FIELD VIEW
Works description: WORKING ON POLES AND OVERHEAD POWER LINES
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Avenue, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
07 January — 07 January
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 127
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire
08 January — 10 January
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: APPROX 100M PAST ENTRANCE LEADING TO BRYN EDWIN HALL, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Install In Line PRV On Main
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A55 A55 Eastbound A550 Junction 35 to Junction 36, Hawarden, Flintshire
06 January — 07 January
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works location: A55 EB A550 junction 35 to junction 36 Hawarden
Works description: VRS repair. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
06 January — 07 January
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works location: A55 WB Warren junction 36 to junction 35 Hawarden
Works description: VRS repair. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hawthorn Avenue, Mold, Flintshire
07 January — 07 January
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION PARK AVENUE
Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Maude Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
06 January — 06 January
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, MAUDE STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: TM PURPSOES ONLY
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Brighton Road, Soughton, Flintshire
08 January — 08 January
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BETWEEN 27 AND 61
Works description: WORKING ON ELECTRICITY POLES AND OVERHEAD POWER LINES
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
07 January — 08 January
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BETWEEN THE WEPRE INN AND NUMBER 5, THREOS CLOSE
Works description: RENEW TWO DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVERS AND FRAMES
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bannel Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
07 January — 08 January
Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion
Works location: BANNEL LANE os MEADOW CROFT BUCKLEY CLYWD CH7 3AT
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure for preventative maintenance work – No structural changes – Highway Surface will be unaffected. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Crofters Way, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
06 January — 08 January
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From 26 to 17
Works description: Instal VM duct in FW
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/
Dundas Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
08 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside number 9 Dundas Street
Works description: Rectify defective reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Elm Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
06 January — 08 January
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 26 ELM AVENUE , CONNAHS , QUAY , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Glynne Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
08 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside number 14 Glynne Street
Works description: Rectify Defective Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grosvenor Street, Mold, Flintshire
07 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: LAYING NEW SERVICE TO NOS. 8A AND 8BFROM MAIN ON OPPOSITE SITE OFCARRAIGEWAY
Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 8M PUBIC 4M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire
08 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20 HAMILTON AVENUE, SANDYCROFT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hillsdown Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
08 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 110 HILLSDOWN DRIVE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Change Meter
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
King Edward Street, Shotton, Flintshire
08 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 KING EDWARD STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manor Road, Broughton, Flintshire
06 January — 08 January
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEAR ALS LIFE SCIENCES, HAWARDEN INDUSTRIAL PARK, MANOR ROAD, DEESIDE CH5 3US
Works description: Excavation in the footway to install new duct for new fibre connection, service affective
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Primrose Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
08 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 PRIMROSE STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start