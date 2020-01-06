News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Jan 6th, 2020
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

A5118 A5118 Roundabout to Plas Major Lane A550, Padeswood, Flintshire

06 January — 30 January

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: Padeswood Railway Bridge

Works description: Preparation work and painting of structure – Working times 21:00 to 06:00 only

Responsibility for works: Network Rail

Current status: Planned work about to start

A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire

06 January — 10 January

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TY BANC CERRIG, A5119 DUAL SECTION TO NEW BRIGHTON LIGHT, NEW BRIGHTON, FLINTSHIRE.

Works description: Domestic Fire Supply\Sprinkler

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A541 Chester Road, Mold, Flintshire

06 January — 06 January

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS,CARTREF,CHESTER ROAD, MOLD CH7 1 UQ

Works description: MOLD 611933 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in foot way

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5125 Stamford Way, Ewloe, Flintshire

06 January — 07 January

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S STAMFORD WAY FARM, EWLOE, CH53BZ

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Network.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5127 Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire

06 January — 09 January

Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: ISOLATION IN FOOTPATH O/S 14-14A MILL LANE

Works description: ISOLATING SERVICE 1M PUBLIC

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

06 January — 06 January

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH MAUDE STREET, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Reset Box Defect

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Black Brook, Soughton, Flintshire

06 January — 07 January

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: FROM CORTON WOOD TO FIELD VIEW

Works description: WORKING ON POLES AND OVERHEAD POWER LINES

Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Avenue, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire

07 January — 07 January

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 127

Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire

08 January — 10 January

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: APPROX 100M PAST ENTRANCE LEADING TO BRYN EDWIN HALL, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Install In Line PRV On Main

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A55 A55 Eastbound A550 Junction 35 to Junction 36, Hawarden, Flintshire

06 January — 07 January

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works location: A55 EB A550 junction 35 to junction 36 Hawarden

Works description: VRS repair. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire

06 January — 07 January

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works location: A55 WB Warren junction 36 to junction 35 Hawarden

Works description: VRS repair. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hawthorn Avenue, Mold, Flintshire

07 January — 07 January

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION PARK AVENUE

Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT

Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Maude Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

06 January — 06 January

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, MAUDE STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: TM PURPSOES ONLY

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Brighton Road, Soughton, Flintshire

08 January — 08 January

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BETWEEN 27 AND 61

Works description: WORKING ON ELECTRICITY POLES AND OVERHEAD POWER LINES

Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

07 January — 08 January

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BETWEEN THE WEPRE INN AND NUMBER 5, THREOS CLOSE

Works description: RENEW TWO DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVERS AND FRAMES

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bannel Lane, Buckley, Flintshire

07 January — 08 January

Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion

Works location: BANNEL LANE os MEADOW CROFT BUCKLEY CLYWD CH7 3AT

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure for preventative maintenance work – No structural changes – Highway Surface will be unaffected. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CN17W003DECWANUFN9H

Crofters Way, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

06 January — 08 January

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From 26 to 17

Works description: Instal VM duct in FW

Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67766CW

Dundas Street, Queensferry, Flintshire

08 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside number 9 Dundas Street

Works description: Rectify defective reinstatement

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

06 January — 08 January

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 26 ELM AVENUE , CONNAHS , QUAY , FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Glynne Street, Queensferry, Flintshire

08 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside number 14 Glynne Street

Works description: Rectify Defective Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grosvenor Street, Mold, Flintshire

07 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: LAYING NEW SERVICE TO NOS. 8A AND 8BFROM MAIN ON OPPOSITE SITE OFCARRAIGEWAY

Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 8M PUBIC 4M PRIVATE

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire

08 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20 HAMILTON AVENUE, SANDYCROFT, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillsdown Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

08 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 110 HILLSDOWN DRIVE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Change Meter

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

King Edward Street, Shotton, Flintshire

08 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 KING EDWARD STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manor Road, Broughton, Flintshire

06 January — 08 January

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEAR ALS LIFE SCIENCES, HAWARDEN INDUSTRIAL PARK, MANOR ROAD, DEESIDE CH5 3US

Works description: Excavation in the footway to install new duct for new fibre connection, service affective

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Primrose Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

08 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 PRIMROSE STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

 

 

 

 

