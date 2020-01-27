News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Jan 27th, 2020
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

List of roadworks:

Start DateEnd DateLocationTraffic CatType Of Work
Start Date:
18-Nov-		End Date:
29-Jan-		Location:
Boundary Lane, Saltney, Chester, Flintshire, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (3 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
6-Jan-		End Date:
30-Jan-		Location:
Padeswood, Mold, UK		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Bridge Repairs - Night Works
Start Date:
13-Jan-		End Date:
2-Feb-		Location:
Llanasa Road, Gronant		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Emergency Works / Gwaith brys
Start Date:
13-Jan-		End Date:
31-Jan-		Location:
Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
13-Jan-		End Date:
21-Feb-		Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
Start Date:
16-Jan-		End Date:
29-Jan-		Location:
Phoenix Street, Sandycroft		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
20-Jan-		End Date:
31-Jan-		Location:
Chester Road, Dobshill		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
20-Jan-		End Date:
27-Jan-		Location:
London Road, Sychdyn		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
Start Date:
23-Jan-		End Date:
27-Jan-		Location:
Golftyn Lane, Connahs Quay		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (3 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
Start Date:
23-Jan-		End Date:
27-Jan-		Location:
Main Road, Brynford		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
23-Jan-		End Date:
27-Jan-		Location:
Brynford, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
23-Jan-		End Date:
27-Jan-		Location:
Gresford Road, Hope, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
27-Jan-		End Date:
30-Jan-		Location:
Ffordd Pennant, Mostyn, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
27-Jan-		End Date:
7-Feb-		Location:
Boundary Lane, Saltney, Chester, Flintshire, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
27-Jan-		End Date:
29-Jan-		Location:
Hawarden Road, Hope, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
27-Jan-		End Date:
28-Jan-		Location:
Greystones Jct to A541, Lixwm		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
27-Jan-		End Date:
29-Jan-		Location:
High Street, Caergwrle, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
28-Jan-		End Date:
30-Jan-		Location:
Brynford Street, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Lane Closure / Cau Lôn		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
28-Jan-		End Date:
30-Jan-		Location:
Kinnerton Road, Hope, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
28-Jan-		End Date:
30-Jan-		Location:
Wrexham Road, Caergwrle, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
28-Jan-		End Date:
30-Jan-		Location:
Wrexham Road, Penyffordd, Chester, Flintshire, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT

