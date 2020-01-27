Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:
Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com
Check out the very latest info via the interactive map – click on the red dots for further information.)
List of roadworks:
|Start Date
|End Date
|Location
|Traffic Cat
|Type Of Work
|Start Date:
18-Nov-
|End Date:
29-Jan-
|Location:
Boundary Lane, Saltney, Chester, Flintshire, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (3 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
6-Jan-
|End Date:
30-Jan-
|Location:
Padeswood, Mold, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Bridge Repairs - Night Works
|Start Date:
13-Jan-
|End Date:
2-Feb-
|Location:
Llanasa Road, Gronant
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Emergency Works / Gwaith brys
|Start Date:
13-Jan-
|End Date:
31-Jan-
|Location:
Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
13-Jan-
|End Date:
21-Feb-
|Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|Start Date:
16-Jan-
|End Date:
29-Jan-
|Location:
Phoenix Street, Sandycroft
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
20-Jan-
|End Date:
31-Jan-
|Location:
Chester Road, Dobshill
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
20-Jan-
|End Date:
27-Jan-
|Location:
London Road, Sychdyn
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|Start Date:
23-Jan-
|End Date:
27-Jan-
|Location:
Golftyn Lane, Connahs Quay
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (3 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|Start Date:
23-Jan-
|End Date:
27-Jan-
|Location:
Main Road, Brynford
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
23-Jan-
|End Date:
27-Jan-
|Location:
Brynford, Holywell, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
23-Jan-
|End Date:
27-Jan-
|Location:
Gresford Road, Hope, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
27-Jan-
|End Date:
30-Jan-
|Location:
Ffordd Pennant, Mostyn, Holywell, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
27-Jan-
|End Date:
7-Feb-
|Location:
Boundary Lane, Saltney, Chester, Flintshire, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
27-Jan-
|End Date:
29-Jan-
|Location:
Hawarden Road, Hope, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
27-Jan-
|End Date:
28-Jan-
|Location:
Greystones Jct to A541, Lixwm
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
27-Jan-
|End Date:
29-Jan-
|Location:
High Street, Caergwrle, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
28-Jan-
|End Date:
30-Jan-
|Location:
Brynford Street, Holywell, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Lane Closure / Cau Lôn
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
28-Jan-
|End Date:
30-Jan-
|Location:
Kinnerton Road, Hope, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
28-Jan-
|End Date:
30-Jan-
|Location:
Wrexham Road, Caergwrle, Wrexham, Flintshire, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
28-Jan-
|End Date:
30-Jan-
|Location:
Wrexham Road, Penyffordd, Chester, Flintshire, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT