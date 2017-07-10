Roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week.

July 10th, 2017 News, Transport

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn
Roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week.
Location Date and Time Route No Type of Work Traffic Management Duration Contractor
Oakenholt Lane, Oakenholt/Connahs Quay 10/07/17 – 14/07/17 Formation of junction Road Closure 5 Days Forest Support Service 01978821561 10/07/17 – 14/07/17
Church Street, Connahs Quay 11/07/17 1800hes – 0000hrs B5129 Renewal of manhole cover Stop and Go 1 Night Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 11/07/17 1800hes – 0000hrs
Mold Road, Caergwrle 10/07/17 – 12/07/17 A541 Install New Water Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Dee Valley Water 01978 846946 10/07/17 – 12/07/17
Eastbound dual carriageway, Bagillt 26/06/17 – 28/07/17 A548 Site access to facilitate water mains replacement Lane Closure 1 Month Amberon Ltd 01978820088 26/06/17 – 28/07/17
High Street, Connahs Quay 30/05/17 – 30/11/17 B5129 Renewal of water mains Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 6 Months Amberon Ltd 01978820088 30/05/17 – 30/11/17
Main Road, Brynford/Lixwm 10/04/17 – 31/08/17 B5121 Renewal of water mains Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 5 Months O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 10/04/17 – 31/08/17
Grosvenor Road, Higher Shotton 10/04/17 – 04/08/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 17 Weeks Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 10/04/17 – 04/08/17
Northop Road, Flint 18/04/17 – 08/08/17 A5119 Water Mains Renewal Temporary Traffic Lights 4 Months Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/04/17 – 08/08/17
The unnamed road between its junctions with B5121 Brynford Crossroads, leading to Pantasaph, Brynford 03/07/17 – 04/08/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 4 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/07/17 – 04/08/17
Carmel Road, Carmel 12/07/17 – 14/07/17 Water Maintance works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 3 days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 12/07/17 – 14/07/17
Coopers Lane, Connahs Quay 22/05/17 – 28/07/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 2 Months O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 22/05/17 – 28/07/17
Coed Onn Road, Flint 13/07/17 – 26/07/17 New Water Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 2 Weeks Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 13/07/17 – 26/07/17
Drury Lane, Drury 10/07/17 – 12/07/17 New Water Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 10/07/17 – 12/07/17
Ruthin Road, Mold 10/07/17 – 11/07/17 A5119 Carriageway patching Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 2 Days JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 10/07/17 – 11/07/17
Caernarvon Close, Shotton 10/07/17 – 14/07/17 Carriageway resurfacing Road Closure 5 Days Roadway Civil Engineering & Surfacing Ltd 01244 539200 10/07/17 – 14/07/17
Mold Road, Mynydd Isa 12/07/17 – 14/07/17 A549 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 4 way 3 Days A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 12/07/17 – 14/07/17

If you see anything travel or traffic related give us a nudge…

News@Deeside.com

Facebook Message

Latest News