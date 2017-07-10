Roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week.

|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
|Contractor
|Oakenholt Lane, Oakenholt/Connahs Quay
|10/07/17 – 14/07/17
|Formation of junction
|Road Closure
|5 Days
|Forest Support Service 01978821561 10/07/17 – 14/07/17
|Church Street, Connahs Quay
|11/07/17 1800hes – 0000hrs
|B5129
|Renewal of manhole cover
|Stop and Go
|1 Night
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 11/07/17 1800hes – 0000hrs
|Mold Road, Caergwrle
|10/07/17 – 12/07/17
|A541
|Install New Water Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Dee Valley Water 01978 846946 10/07/17 – 12/07/17
|Eastbound dual carriageway, Bagillt
|26/06/17 – 28/07/17
|A548
|Site access to facilitate water mains replacement
|Lane Closure
|1 Month
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 26/06/17 – 28/07/17
|High Street, Connahs Quay
|30/05/17 – 30/11/17
|B5129
|Renewal of water mains
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|6 Months
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 30/05/17 – 30/11/17
|Main Road, Brynford/Lixwm
|10/04/17 – 31/08/17
|B5121
|Renewal of water mains
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|5 Months
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 10/04/17 – 31/08/17
|Grosvenor Road, Higher Shotton
|10/04/17 – 04/08/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|17 Weeks
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 10/04/17 – 04/08/17
|Northop Road, Flint
|18/04/17 – 08/08/17
|A5119
|Water Mains Renewal
|Temporary Traffic Lights
|4 Months
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/04/17 – 08/08/17
|The unnamed road between its junctions with B5121 Brynford Crossroads, leading to Pantasaph, Brynford
|03/07/17 – 04/08/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|4 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/07/17 – 04/08/17
|Carmel Road, Carmel
|12/07/17 – 14/07/17
|Water Maintance works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|3 days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 12/07/17 – 14/07/17
|Coopers Lane, Connahs Quay
|22/05/17 – 28/07/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|2 Months
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 22/05/17 – 28/07/17
|Coed Onn Road, Flint
|13/07/17 – 26/07/17
|New Water Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|2 Weeks
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 13/07/17 – 26/07/17
|Drury Lane, Drury
|10/07/17 – 12/07/17
|New Water Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 10/07/17 – 12/07/17
|Ruthin Road, Mold
|10/07/17 – 11/07/17
|A5119
|Carriageway patching
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|2 Days
|JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 10/07/17 – 11/07/17
|Caernarvon Close, Shotton
|10/07/17 – 14/07/17
|Carriageway resurfacing
|Road Closure
|5 Days
|Roadway Civil Engineering & Surfacing Ltd 01244 539200 10/07/17 – 14/07/17
|Mold Road, Mynydd Isa
|12/07/17 – 14/07/17
|A549
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 4 way
|3 Days
|A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 12/07/17 – 14/07/17