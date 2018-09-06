News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Road closures around Blacon, Chester and Ellesmere Port on Friday due to a large funeral taking place

Published: Thursday, Sep 6th, 2018
Share:

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place around the Blacon area tomorrow, Friday 7 September due to a ‘large funeral.’

The funeral is taking place between 1pm-5pm and police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible as there is likely to be traffic disruption.

The following roads will be closed from 1pm for around four hours.

  • Norris Road from Holy Trinity Church to Sherwood Road
  • Sherwood Road from Norris Road to Blacon Avenue.
  • Blacon Avenue from Saughall Road to A5480

Some roads will also be closed around Elton, Ellesmere Port, Backford and Mollington while the Funeral takes place – a full list can be found here.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Holywell man banned from being drunk and abusive in public for two years

Work gets underway on new £4 million learning disability day centre in Queensferry

BBC One ‘Close Calls’ will feature Flintshire based NEWSAR’s rescue of a paraglider stuck 70ft up a tree

Four men who travelled from Leicestershire to steal power tools from vans in Flintshire jailed for a total of 9 years

Police appeal for information after window of Saltney hair salon smashed

Plans to use Flintshire holiday park land for dog walking and play area approved

Family fun & ‘serious conservation’ on offer at Chester Zoo’s brand new Wildlife Connections Festival

Solar panels could be used to help power Queensferry water works

Flintshire woman reported missing by police earlier today has been located safe and well.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn