Road closures around Blacon, Chester and Ellesmere Port on Friday due to a large funeral taking place

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place around the Blacon area tomorrow, Friday 7 September due to a ‘large funeral.’

The funeral is taking place between 1pm-5pm and police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible as there is likely to be traffic disruption.

The following roads will be closed from 1pm for around four hours.

Norris Road from Holy Trinity Church to Sherwood Road

Sherwood Road from Norris Road to Blacon Avenue.

Blacon Avenue from Saughall Road to A5480

Some roads will also be closed around Elton, Ellesmere Port, Backford and Mollington while the Funeral takes place – a full list can be found here.