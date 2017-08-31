RMT workers strike action set to hit Merseyrail services on Friday and next week

Merseyrail guards will walk out on Friday in a dispute over the axing of guards on new driver only trains set to come into operation 2020.

Guards represented by the RMT union will also be taking strike action on Sunday 3rd and Monday 4th September.

During the industrial action Chester line trains will not call at Bache, Bromborough Rake, Capenhurst, Chester, Eastham Rake, Moorfields, Lime Street Low Level and Liverpool Central stations.

RMT officials, led by General Secretary Mick Cash, met with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and Merseytravel officials Liam Robinson and Frank Rogers on Tuesday.

The union has said that it is bitterly disappointed talks had failed to make any progress.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said:

“RMT is bitterly disappointed that our efforts to make progress towards a resolution of the Merseyrail guards’ and safety dispute have been blocked off once again and as a result of the action on Friday, Sunday and Monday goes ahead as planned.

“It was made clear to us that the reason for axing the safety-critical guards on Merseyrail trains is entirely cash led. At a time when this company is trousering £16 million in profits from passengers on Merseyside, it is disgraceful that they cannot find the £5 million that it would cost to keep the guards on the trains, keep the public safe and maintain disabled access to these lifeline services.

All travellers in the Liverpool City Region are being urged to plan their journeys and check before they travel ahead of the industrial action.