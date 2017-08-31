RMT workers strike action set to hit Merseyrail services on Friday and next week

Merseyrail guards will walk out on Friday in a dispute over the axing of guards on new driver only trains set to come into operation 2020.
Guards represented by the RMT union will also be taking strike action on Sunday 3rd and Monday 4th September.
During the industrial action Chester line trains will not call at Bache, Bromborough Rake, Capenhurst, Chester, Eastham Rake, Moorfields, Lime Street Low Level and Liverpool Central stations.
RMT officials, led by General Secretary Mick Cash, met with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and Merseytravel officials Liam Robinson and Frank Rogers on Tuesday.
The union has said that it is bitterly disappointed talks had failed to make any progress.
Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said:
“RMT is bitterly disappointed that our efforts to make progress towards a resolution of the Merseyrail guards’ and safety dispute have been blocked off once again and as a result of the action on Friday, Sunday and Monday goes ahead as planned.
“It was made clear to us that the reason for axing the safety-critical guards on Merseyrail trains is entirely cash led. At a time when this company is trousering £16 million in profits from passengers on Merseyside, it is disgraceful that they cannot find the £5 million that it would cost to keep the guards on the trains, keep the public safe and maintain disabled access to these lifeline services.
All travellers in the Liverpool City Region are being urged to plan their journeys and check before they travel ahead of the industrial action.
While train users will be most directly impacted, road networks are also expected to be busier as people find other ways to travel.
Merseyrail services, made up of six cars, are planned to run every half hour on all routes from around 7am to 7pm (Friday and Monday) and 8am to 7pm (Sunday).
However, they won’t operate on all sections of routes or call at all stations and there will be a break in service for a few hours in the middle of each day.
Chester line timetable shows trains will not call Chester.
*On Sunday 3rd September, the first train will depart Hooton at 0746.
Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde, Managing Director at Merseyrail:
“The RMT union is continuing its campaign against the staffing arrangements for the new trains, and once again, it will be passengers who are inconvenienced by this action. With none of our permanent guards being forced to leave Merseyrail, these strikes are unnecessary.
“The new trains will be modern, safer, faster and more reliable than the ones they replace, with the capacity to support economic growth. They will still have staff on board, and Merseyrail will continue to be one of the most generously staffed rail networks in the country.”
There is special travel advice for people attending Fusion Festival at Otterspool Prom on Sunday 3rdSeptember as there will be no Merseyrail services directly to or from the event.
Key advice (General)
- Check before you travel: If you’re a rail user plan based on current information available, but prepared to adapt your plans as timetables may change on strike days,
- Leave longer for your journey: Rail stations are likely to be busier as a result of reduced rail services. Don’t aim for the last scheduled train, get there early.
- Avoid travelling at peak times where possible.
- Stick to public transport wherever possible to reduce congestion on key routes such as the Mersey Tunnels and roads in and out of the City Centre. Bus may be a good alternative for you on strike day, with an extensive network across the Liverpool City Region
- Speak to your employer about whether there is any flexibility in working times or the possibility of working from home.
- If you have no option but to drive, consider car sharing.
Key advice (Fusion Festival)
Saturday 2nd September: All rail services will be operating as normal, meaning that festival goers can get to and from Liverpool on mainline services (to/from Liverpool Lime Street and Liverpool South Parkway), or by Merseyrail services. You can get a direct Merseyrail service to the festival site (Aigburth) from Liverpool South Parkway or Liverpool Central, which is a short walk away from Lime Street station.
Sunday 3rd September: Services won’t be an option to get directly to or from the event, with no services running to the festival site (Aigburth). However, all other rail operators will be running as normal, operating into Liverpool Lime Street and Liverpool South Parkway. Commercial bus services and an event shuttle bus (from Lime Street) can get you to and from the event, and the city centre.
- For general travel advice and options during the strike and for advice on alternatives to get you to and from Fusion Festival visit www.merseytravel.gov.uk/
railstrike
- For the latest on Merseyrail services visit www.merseyrail.org/
strike or follow @Merseyrail on Twitter. You can also call 0151 555 1111
- For the latest on Northern services visit www.nationalrail.co.uk, www.northernrailway.co.uk/
industrialaction, www.journeycheck.com/ northernrail , follow @northernassist on Twitter or call 0800 200 6060
- If you need additional help in planning your journeys call Merseytravel on 0151 330 1000