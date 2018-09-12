News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Riverside walk raises hundreds for mental health charity

Published: Wednesday, Sep 12th, 2018
Share:

A group of friends embarked on a charity walk recently in a bid to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.

The walk was organised by Karen Parry who said the charity is “very close to my heart.”

All of those taking part on the walk have a history of mental health within their families and the walk which began at Connah’s Quay docks along the cycle path which runs next to the River Dee into Chester and returning back to Dock Road in Connah’s Quay.

The walk helped raise a fantastic £344 for Mind, fundraiser and walker Zena Howard said:

“We did the walk in aid of Mind, because we all have history of mental health within our families and it’s a brilliant cause that helps many in need.

We walked from Dock Road, Connahs Quay along the cycle path to Chester, stopped for a bite to eat at Tesco on Sealand Road the walked back to Dock Road.

We are now looking to do more fundraising in the future and another walk summer 2019.”

Mind provides advice and support to “empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem” It campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

Minds support over 513,000 people across England and Wales. Their services include supported housing, crisis helplines, drop-in centres, employment and training schemes, counselling and befriending.

Research shows that every year 1 in 4 people experience stress, anxiety, depression or another type of mental distress.

That means over 59,000 people in Flintshire and Wrexham are likely to be affected this year alone.

North East Wales Mind is based at the Wellbeing Centre  23b Chester Street Mold – more details here.

Pictured above: Ray Austin, Julie Austin, Zena Howard, Emma Lennon, Karen Parry & Gaz Cameron along with their children Billy Woodbury, Mazie & Diane Cameron.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Deeside firefighters assisting with incident at Vauxhall Motors plant

Big rise in number of child sex abuse image offences recorded in North Wales

Move to double jail terms for those who assault emergency workers welcomed by North Wales Police Federation

A55 westbound near Flint Mountain now clear following earlier incidents

Transport for Wales rebrand gets underway on the Wrexham to Bidston line

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Thursday September 13

Trains between Wrexham and Shotton disrupted after vehicle crashes into bridge

Car ends up on roof on A494 Queensferry roundabout

Mold – drugs and cash recovered after “very observant member of public” contacts police

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn