Riverside walk raises hundreds for mental health charity

A group of friends embarked on a charity walk recently in a bid to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.

The walk was organised by Karen Parry who said the charity is “very close to my heart.”

All of those taking part on the walk have a history of mental health within their families and the walk which began at Connah’s Quay docks along the cycle path which runs next to the River Dee into Chester and returning back to Dock Road in Connah’s Quay.

The walk helped raise a fantastic £344 for Mind, fundraiser and walker Zena Howard said:

“We did the walk in aid of Mind, because we all have history of mental health within our families and it’s a brilliant cause that helps many in need.

We walked from Dock Road, Connahs Quay along the cycle path to Chester, stopped for a bite to eat at Tesco on Sealand Road the walked back to Dock Road.

We are now looking to do more fundraising in the future and another walk summer 2019.”

Mind provides advice and support to “empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem” It campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

Minds support over 513,000 people across England and Wales. Their services include supported housing, crisis helplines, drop-in centres, employment and training schemes, counselling and befriending.

Research shows that every year 1 in 4 people experience stress, anxiety, depression or another type of mental distress.

That means over 59,000 people in Flintshire and Wrexham are likely to be affected this year alone.

North East Wales Mind is based at the Wellbeing Centre 23b Chester Street Mold – more details here.

Pictured above: Ray Austin, Julie Austin, Zena Howard, Emma Lennon, Karen Parry & Gaz Cameron along with their children Billy Woodbury, Mazie & Diane Cameron.