Reward offered for information leading to return of van and trailer stolen from Buckley on Saturday

A Van and trailer was stolen around midnight on Saturday from outside a garage in Buckley.

The van is a white transit ‘ex-crew’ which has been converted to a campervan – the registration number is YC02 UOJ – pictured above.

[The PRG Beaver Tail trailer – not BMW – was stolen from Buckley on Saturday]

Owner Dave Mittel said:

“Some absolute scumbag has stolen my van and trailer at around midnight on Saturday night from outside the garage in Buckley.

Transit was a white ex crew van converted to camper van I don’t have an up to date picture but I had taken the plastidip off it so it is now white with scrapes down the side.

The trailer is a PRG Beaver Tail with extended ramps which were strapped to bed, small square rear lights, dark wooden boards up the middle and a bright orange rhino electric winch.

Could be anywhere by now but I am offering £1500 cash no questions asked reward if anyone knows where it is or can get it returned to me.”

Any information, contact Police on 101 or OWL Watch on 01352 7084118 – email watch@owlcymru.org and quote OC/0658.