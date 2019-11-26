News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Reward offered for information leading to return of van and trailer stolen from Buckley on Saturday

Published: Tuesday, Nov 26th, 2019
Share:

A Van and trailer was stolen around midnight on Saturday from outside a garage in Buckley.

The van is a white transit ‘ex-crew’ which has been converted to a campervan – the registration number is YC02 UOJ – pictured above.

[The PRG Beaver Tail trailer – not BMW – was stolen from Buckley on Saturday]

 

Owner Dave Mittel said:

“Some absolute scumbag has stolen my van and trailer at around midnight on Saturday night from outside the garage in Buckley.

Transit was a white ex crew van converted to camper van I don’t have an up to date picture but I had taken the plastidip off it so it is now white with scrapes down the side. 

The trailer is a PRG Beaver Tail with extended ramps which were strapped to bed, small square rear lights, dark wooden boards up the middle and a bright orange rhino electric winch.

Could be anywhere by now but I am offering £1500 cash no questions asked reward if anyone knows where it is or can get it returned to me.”

Any information, contact Police on 101 or OWL Watch on 01352 7084118 – email watch@owlcymru.org and quote OC/0658.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Councils support for White Ribbon Campaign to end violence against women

Deeside based Anwyl wins £5.1m contract to build over-55’s housing in Rhyl

Plans to create storage and office space for small businesses on Deeside given the green light

Developers launch bid to build 56 homes in Drury despite being knocked back three times

Call on local businesses to help Connah’s Quay Tigers FC make ground safe following the theft of 15 metal fence panels

Police launch appeal for witnesses after man left seriously injured following ‘nasty assault’ in Garden City

Junior football club left counting the cost of latest theft after ‘low lives’ make off with 15 metal fence panels from Dock Road pitch

Hawarden Airport firefighter set to take on highest peak in the Atlas Mountains

Police appeal for witnesses to a collision in Mold which left a pedestrian seriously injured


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn