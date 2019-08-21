News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Retail pods and refreshment vans could be introduced at Broughton Shopping Park

Published: Wednesday, Aug 21st, 2019
Share:

New retail pods and refreshments vans could be introduced at Broughton Shopping Park to improve the experience of visitors.

The temporary structures are planned to be used to house ‘pop-up’ shops as well as a places for shoppers to have their lunch.

Broughton Unit Trust, which runs the retail park on behalf of parent company British Land PLC, said the aim was to boost the existing services on offer for a period of up to five years.

In total the units would take up a space measuring close to a thousand square metres.

In planning documents submitted to Flintshire Council, the company said: “British Land Plc across all their assets, aim to create buildings and environments which offer the highest quality of design in both form and function with engaging architecture and a fully integrated public realm.

“The ‘pop-up’ retail pod initiative is a way of looking beyond individual buildings to think about the spaces around them.

“The units provide attractive places to rest or have lunch outside while people are shopping to create a greener, more pedestrian friendly environment.

“The general principle is to improve and enliven empty or underused spaces by creating variety and interesting structures with integrated landscaping, to make their retail centres look and feel more unique and distinctive.”

The company said similar temporary units were already in existence in other parts of the retail park.

Officials added that many of the pods would be made from reused shipping containers, causing less harm to the environment than building more permanent shops.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the proposals by mid-September.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Bus company fighting council’s demand to stop storing vehicles on land in Bagillt enters new proposals

Residents invited to have their say on Flintshire’s housing strategy

Police release new description of man who assaulted a 10 year old girl as she was playing in a Shotton park

New rota system in North Wales could see nurses work extra unpaid shift each month, AM claims

Aston Co-op and Post Office to close next week for major £500,000 makeover

Deeside based Iceland Foods charitable foundation to fund rare lung disease research network

Shortage of train crew sees cancellations to services on the Wrexham to Bidston line

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journeys

Coastguard officers called to reports of a person in the River Dee near Hawarden Bridge


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn