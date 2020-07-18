Residents fear it’s a “matter of time before someone is killed” after multiple crashes into safety barriers in Broughton

Police are asking drivers to take extra care at a Flintshire roundabout following a number of crashes which have damaged safety barriers and left the only pathway into a housing estate exposed to traffic.

Cars have hit barriers which protect walkways around the roundabout close Broughton Retail Park and the exit for the A55.

Some of the safety barriers have been removed following collisions but have only been replaced with plastic cones.

Residents living on the new Parc Jasmin estate – which sits just off the roundabout – fear someone will be killed if a car comes off the road and onto the pathway.





Another car has crashed outside our estate. This is happening on a regular basis. Safety measures need to be put in place as we have serious concerns that that it will only be a matter of time before someone is killed @joerob_leader @FlintshireCC @MarkTamiMP @DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/exS5KjwNvq — Parc Jasmin NHW Broughton (@ParcJasminNHW) July 9, 2020

The road is currently an advisory 30mph limit but residents want traffic calming measures introduced.

A spokesperson for Parc Jasmin Neighbourhood Watch said “Unfortunately cars are crashing through the safety barrier on a regular basis.

Vehicles travel at excessive speed from the A55.

Residents are genuinely concerned that it will only be a matter of time before someone is killed.

There is only one entrance/exit into the estate so any residents that are leaving on foot have to walk on that path.

After the last crash, the safety barrier was removed but it has never been replaced. In its place are cones which are not acceptable.

Residents have contacted the agencies responsible for the roundabout and Flintshire council but it appears that nothing is being done.

Traffic calming measures need to be implemented to safeguard residents.”

A North Wales Roads Police spokesperson said: “We are asking the public to take extra care when approaching one of the main roundabouts coming off the A55 into the Broughton area of Flintshire, there have been several accidents where crash barriers have been damaged, some of which have not yet been replaced, it is currently an advisory 30mph limit, please adhere to it and slow down.

This roundabout is close to a large housing estate and also Broughton retail park, be mindful upon approach.”