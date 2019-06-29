Residents in a Flintshire village told to keep windows shut due to fire in derelict building

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service says it is dealing with a fire on a derelict building in Coed Talon near Pontybodkin.

The fire is understood to be in a building at former Clwyd Alloys site known locally as the ‘Gem’

A post on social media by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service states: “We are currently dealing with a derelict building fire on Corwen Road, Coed Talon #Flintshire.

Residents in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area. #Staysafe”

More as and when …