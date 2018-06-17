independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Rescue teams called to Wepre Park after pensioner injured in 40ft fall

Published: Sunday, Jun 17th, 2018
The Mold based NEWSAR volunteer Search and Rescue team were called out to Wepre Woods yesterday evening to reports a woman had fallen down a steep bank in the park.

It’s believed the woman, in her late 70’s  – fell around 40ft down an embankment near the ‘Red Rocks’ in the park.

A spokesperson for the North East Wales Search and Rescue team said:

“The Team was called out to Wepre Woods in Connah’s Quay on Saturday evening to assist a casualty who had fallen down a steep bank and sustained injuries which prevented them from getting out again.

We carried them up to our vehicle and then down to the awaiting ambulance. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

We are told the rescue took around several hours to complete and included paramedics and the police.

Mike got in touch with Deeside.com to tell us “what an amazing effort the police, paramedics and mountain rescue did the last night” in helping his mum who fell down the embankment – he said his mum, who is 79 suffered four broken ribs in the fall.

The NEWSAR service is made up of volunteers team members and they do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

You can read more about fundraising and donation to NEWSAR on their site via this link.

