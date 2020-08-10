Rescue teams called to reports of people stuck in River Dee mud near Connah’s Quay docks

Coastguard and Lifeboat volunteers were called into action on Sunday night following reports that two people were stuck in mud close the River Dee in Connah’s Quay.

Flint and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Teams were scrambled just after 9pm following a 999 call from a male stating that he and a female were stuck in the mud opposite Connah’s Quay Docks.

The Flint team were on scene at TATA steelworks and after a search managed to locate the man and woman “distance out sat on the edge of a grass embankment close to the River Dee.” a spokesman said.

As darkness was setting in, four Coastguard Rescue Officers ‘s made their way towards the casualties whilst safely navigating overgrown grass embankments and hidden gutters and gullies.





Officers established that the male had been stuck in the mud for up to an hour but had managed to “self extricate and the female had become stuck for a short period of time before managing to free herself.”

“However, the male had an injury to his ankle. First aid given.” The Coastguard spokesman said.

“By this time members from Wirral Coastguard Rescue Teams arrived on scene with their mud rescue capabilities both teams had a discussion on how best to get both to a place of safety.

A rescue and extraction plan was put in place, and due to the dangerous terrain it was not a option to stretcher carry both back through the overgrown grass embankment with the darkness now set in.” The spokesman added.

“Flint Lifeboat was requested to launch and it was agreed that two coastguard specialist mud rescue technicians take both casualties on the rescue sled back across the mud to the water’s edge where Flint ILB would rendezvous and assist in transporting both back across the river to Connah’s Quay Docks.

Once casualties landed safely, both mud technicians and equipment also transferred across by the lifeboat.

More casualty care given and both casualties then handed over to Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and a result all units were stood down. North Wales Police also assisted.” The Flint Coastguard spokesman said.