Person airlifted to hospital following an ‘incident’ on Deeside Industrial Estate

Update: A spokesman for Wales Ambulance Service said, “We received a call at 1pm this afternoon to an incident at Unit 9, Deeside Industrial Park. We responded with three emergency ambulances and an air ambulance, one patient was conveyed by air to Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan.”

Earlier report: Several people have been in touch with Deeside.com this afternoon regarding two air ambulances which have landed at Deeside Industrial Estate.

The two Wales Air Ambulances landed within minutes of each other close to zone 3 of the industrial estate just after 1.30 pm.

One person has told us that part of Tenth Avenue was closed off to allow one of the helicopters to land.

A police spokesperson has said crews are attending a ‘medical’ emergency.

One of the helicopters took off from the industrial estate just after 2.20pm landing at Glan Clwyd Hospital a few minutes later.

More as and when..