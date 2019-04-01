News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Person airlifted to hospital following an ‘incident’ on Deeside Industrial Estate

Published: Monday, Apr 1st, 2019
Share:

Update: A spokesman for Wales Ambulance Service said, We received a call at 1pm this afternoon to an incident at Unit 9, Deeside Industrial Park. We responded with three emergency ambulances and an air ambulance, one patient was conveyed by air to Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan.”

Earlier report: Several people have been in touch with Deeside.com this afternoon regarding two air ambulances which have landed at Deeside Industrial Estate.

The two Wales Air Ambulances landed within minutes of each other close to zone 3 of the industrial estate just after 1.30 pm.

One person has told us that part of Tenth Avenue was closed off to allow one of the helicopters to land.

PGCE

A police spokesperson has said crews are attending a ‘medical’ emergency.

One of the helicopters took off from the industrial estate just after 2.20pm landing at Glan Clwyd Hospital a few minutes later.

More as and when..

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

A494 closed: Pedestrian was struck in hit and run on Mold bypass – person was helping lorry driver with shed load

Where did our April Fools story go?

Chester police release images of three people they want to talk over attempted robberies targeting lone women

New legislation removing threat of prison over unpaid council tax introduced today in Wales

Rider airlifted to hospital after falling from horse at Talacre

Zog the Dragon flies into Storyhouse Chester this week

‘Festival of democracy’ announced to mark devolution’s 20th anniversary

Council leader dismisses claims made by sacked deputy Bernie Attridge

North Wales health board in danger of being fined £1m over lengthy waiting lists


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn