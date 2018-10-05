A548 in Oakenholt has reopened following earlier collision

Update: The A548 in Oakenholt has reopened following the earlier collision – Police confirmed there have no serious injuries.

Previous report: There are reports the A548 is blocked due to a collision near Oakenholt.

Police say they were called at 12.28 this afternoon to reports of a collision between a car and a tractor type vehicle, both the ambulance and fire service are also at the scene.

In an update on Twitter North Wales Police said:

“The A548 Chester Road through Oakenholt Flintshire is closed until further notice while emergency services attend a road traffic collision. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes. Thank you for your cooperation.”

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson has said:

“The A548 in Oakenholt near Paper Mill Lane has been closed, following a road traffic collision.

We currently have no indication as to how long the road will remain closed. Please be advised that the surrounding area is experiencing significant traffic delays.

An update will be sent as soon as we have any further information.”

The latest traffic report for the area states:

A548 – Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A548 Chester Street both ways from Paper Mill Lane to Duke Street.

Road is now closed just after 13:30 affecting traffic between Oakenholt and Flint.

More as and when…