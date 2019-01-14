News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A5104 at the Broughton roundabout all clear following earlier collision

Published: Monday, Jan 14th, 2019
Share:

Update 2. The road has been cleared

Update 1. Traffic reports say the A5104 Chester Road is partially blocked due to accident at St Mary’s Way.

The report goes onto to say ‘Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout. Police confirm there is debris on the roundabout and the vehicles are awaiting recovery..’

The road appeared to be fully blocked at one point, posting on the A55 Facebook group Andy said:

“Accident on Broughton Roundabout nr entrance to Airbus Main Gate. Diversion in place . Road blocked

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Six months of work to improve cycle links on Deeside Industrial Estate set to get underway

Two boys assaulted and robbed on cycle path in Chester

Police treating Buckley house fire which saw six people taken to hospital as arson

Renewable Energy student lands first industry job – while still at university

Chester student sentenced to six years for deliberately setting fire to wheelie bins

Detailed proposals submitted for 80 new homes in Gwernaffield

BBC Children’s Ward returns to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for second series

Customers of a Queensferry store helped raise nearly £20,000 for Air Ambulance lifesavers

Police use stinger device to stop suspected stolen car on A55 near Caerwys


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn